Cineverse Technology Group's Flagship Brand Matchpointtm Announces New Deals For Its Proprietary Streaming Supply Chain Platform

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS ), a next-generation entertainment studio, has today announced that it has signed several new customers for MatchpointTM - the industry-leading automated media supply chain platform that is radically changing the way video content is managed and delivered.

This was announced today by Cineverse Technology Group's new EVP, Technology & General Manager of Matchpoint, Michele Edelman, who joined the Company this week in this newly-created role, following several months as a consultant.

Among the new customers are a mix of studios and targeted streaming services that are using Matchpoint Dispatch – which helps launch and grow a streaming business via a fully-automated content management system, with asset ingest and delivery powered by trusted AI tools – and the scalable app building capabilities of Matchpoint Blueprint.

Using both Blueprint and Dispatch are BeaconTV (true crime and paranormal), Elysium Media (positive reality and documentary) and Sweetspire TV (Where the South Tells its Stories). Additionally, producer and CEO Bob Yari's Magenta Light Studios (Bride Hard) is using Dispatch to distribute to digital platforms.

Said Edelman, "Whether looking to quickly stand up a new streaming app or channel that is ready for scale, or seeking AI powered tools for content ingest and delivery, analytics and insights, or to improve their search and discovery capabilities, platforms and media companies continue to look to Matchpoint to bring solutions to problems that would otherwise take major investments of time and capital to address on their own. We are proud of the market adoption we are seeing as we continue to execute on a very robust deal pipeline that shows strong market validation, and look forward to announcing more deals in the near future."

About MatchpointTM

MatchpointTM is Cineverse's award-winning media supply chain platform that is radically changing the way content is managed and delivered. Matchpoint has replaced today's expensive, and labor-intensive video content processes with a fully transparent, automated workflow that significantly reduces costs, eliminates human error, and effortlessly facilitates content ingestion with delivery across multiple platforms and distribution models.

About Cineverse Technology Group

Cineverse develops proprietary technology that powers the future of entertainment, leveraging the Company's position as a pioneer in the video streaming industry along with the industry-leading strength of its development team in India. This team has dedicated years building and refining technology solutions that have pioneered streaming content management and distribution while leaning into advances in AI to set the company apart from the competition. This includes the creation of MatchpointTM , an award-winning media supply chain platform that is radically changing the way content is managed and delivered. The Company's cineSearch is an AI-powered search and discovery tool for film and television that makes deciding what to watch as entertaining as the entertainment itself. Additionally, the C360 programmatic audience network and ad-tech platform provides brands the opportunity to target and reach key fandoms wherever they are.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS ) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing non-rated film in U.S. histor ; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse's proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit href="" target="_blank" cinevers .

CONTACTS

For Media, The Lippin Group for Cineverse

[email protected]

For Investors, Julie Milstead

[email protected]

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED