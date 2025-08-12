Kelly Engineering Named Back-To-Back Contingent Staffing Star Performer, Leader By Everest Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition highlights year-over-year growth in market impact, vision and investments

TROY, Mich., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly® Engineering , a division of leading specialty talent solutions provider Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), has been named a Star Performer and Leader on Everest Group's 2025 US Contingent Staffing PEAK Matrix® Assessment. The recognition marks the second straight year Kelly Engineering has been positioned as a Star Performer and the fourth consecutive year it has been named a Leader by Everest Group, highlighting its exceptional growth in market impact, vision and strategic investments.

Kelly Engineering achieved this designation by continuing to diversify its industry coverage and sourcing capabilities for advanced engineering roles. Everest Group noted that Kelly Engineering has one of the highest organic revenue growth rates in the industry with well-established capabilities in managed services, a strong vision, and strategic investments to enhance its technology stack, including advanced AI integrations.

“Recognition as a four-time Leader and repeat Star Performer is a rare and outstanding achievement in our industry. In addition to performing consistently at a high level, you must anticipate clients' needs and evolve to offer the solutions they demand in an ever-changing market,” said Linda Stuit, Kelly Engineering Senior Vice President.“This assessment reflects that at Kelly we don't simply fill roles for our clients; we're helping them solve some of the biggest engineering challenges with speed and at scale.”

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assesses contingent staffing providers in seven categories: vision and strategy, delivery of output-based staffing solutions, learning and upskilling solutions, market impact, technology capabilities, equity and inclusion solutions, and future investments. They are ranked as Leaders, Major Contenders, or Aspirants. Star Performers are identified based on year-over-year performance movement on the PEAK Matrix®.

“Kelly Engineering has demonstrated strong capabilities in delivering engineering contingent talent solutions through its specialized focus on high-skilled engineering disciplines and comprehensive outcome-based offerings through the statementworX suite. Its dedicated investments in automation, digital onboarding, AI-enabled sourcing, robust upskilling and learning offerings, as well as its strong delivery capabilities, have contributed to its recognition as a Leader and Star Performer on Everest Group's US Engineering Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025,” said Priyanka Mitra, Vice President, Everest Group.

In addition to Everest Group's findings, Kelly Engineering was also recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as the fourth-largest engineering staffing firm in the United States in 2025.

Kelly Engineering focuses on recruiting skilled engineers across industries like semiconductors, industrial automation, automotive, medical devices, aerospace, energy, and chemical manufacturing. It offers a comprehensive range of services, including a suite of flexible statement of work (SOW) solutions called statementworXTM , contract staffing, and direct hire services, all designed to help clients find top talent quickly and efficiently. As the experts at empowering experts, nearly all Kelly Engineering recruiters have an engineering background.

About Kelly Engineering

Kelly Engineering creates expert talent solutions to solve the world's most critical challenges. As the fourth-ranked engineering staffing provider in the U.S., we connect thousands of engineers each year to careers on the cutting edge of their fields-from sustainable mobility and energy to medical device and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. We give our clients a competitive edge by offering a full range of flexible workforce solutions, including a suite of statement of work (SOW) services called statementworX , contract staffing, and direct hire. Visit our website and follow us on X and LinkedIn to discover what's next in engineering.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at .

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports .

Media Contact

Christian Taske

248-561-8823

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.