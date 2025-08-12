Wisconsin Leads Nation In Specialty Cheese, New Data Finds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MADISON, Wis., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data reveals that more than half of the nation's specialty cheese is crafted in Wisconsin, the State of CheeseTM.

Specialty varieties now make up 28.3 percent of Wisconsin's total cheese production, a growing share that rose 7.6 percent over the previous year, a reflection not only of scale but also of Wisconsin's deep-rooted commitment to craftsmanship that blends tradition with innovation.

“This growth in specialty cheese isn't just a statistic; it speaks to the culture of cheesemaking excellence that defines Wisconsin,” says Chad Vincent, CEO of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.“As the home to more than 1,200 licensed cheesemakers, the country's only Master Cheesemaker program, and the Center for Dairy Research, it's a reflection of the unmatched expertise and dedication driving our industry forward.”

While Wisconsin continues to lead the nation in total production, with 3.6 billion pounds of cheese produced in 2024, or 25 percent of the nation's supply, its true impact is seen in the diversity and caliber of what's produced. Wisconsin wins more awards for its cheese than any other state or country, underscoring the excellence of its craft.

Wisconsin ranks No. 1 in the United States in producing feta, parmesan, provolone, muenster, Romano, cheddar, and other American cheeses, including Colby, Colby jack, and Monterey jack. It also holds the No. 2 national rank for Hispanic-style cheeses and Mozzarella. Wisconsin cheesemakers craft over 600 types, styles, and varieties of cheese.

Discover the cheesemakers behind these specialty varieties, and more, and find your next favorite cheese at WisconsinCheese.com.

Source: Wisconsin Agricultural Statistics Service; U.S. Department of Agriculture, National Agricultural Statistics Service (USDA/NASS).

About Wisconsin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began more than 180 years ago, before Wisconsin was recognized as a state. With 90 percent of the state's cow's milk being turned into cheese, Wisconsin's 1,200 cheesemakers, many of whom are third- and fourth-generation, continue to pass on old-world traditions while adopting modern innovations in cheesemaking craftsmanship. Wisconsin has won more awards for its cheese than any other state or country. For more information, visit or connect on Facebook .

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy.

