'They're Trying To Kill Us' Now Streaming On Unchainedtv

The groundbreaking documentary "They're Trying to Kill Us" is an alarming wake-up call that plays out like a thriller.

- Billie Eilish

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- They're Trying to Kill Us, a gripping exposé on food injustice and its devastating impact on communities of color, is now available to stream for free on UnchainedTV , the world's premier streaming network for the the sustainable, plant-based lifestyle.

Co-written, directed, and produced by John Lewis, known as the“Bad Ass Vegan,” and Keegan Kuhn, the film follows Lewis on a cross-country journey to uncover how systemic racism, poverty, and corporate corruption fuel chronic disease in Black and Indigenous communities. Kuhn is an American documentary filmmaker, director, and producer best known for co-directing the hit documentaries Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret and What the Health alongside Kip Andersen.

Billie Eilish, Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, vocal vegan, and environmental activist, joined the film as an executive producer alongside Chris Paul, NBA All-Star, Olympic gold medalist, and outspoken vegan advocate.“I want people to see this film. It is so important to help all of us understand the depth of the issue, and that we must all take action to change the food system,” said Eilish.

Featuring powerful voices including Mya, Ne-Yo, Maggie Q, NBA Champion John Salley, Styles P, Angela Yee, and renowned plant-based health experts such as Dr. Neal Barnard, Dr. Michael Greger, and Dr. Milton Mills, the film challenges the mainstream media's silence on this deadly threat to American society.

“We are so honored to be able to stream this game-changing film that rips the lid off of the systemic exploitation of communities of color for profit at the expense of human health and the climate. This film is a must-watch for every consumer. The truth it reveals empowers us all,” said Jane Velez-Mitchell, UnchainedTV's President.

UnchainedTV is free to watch online at Unchained and free to download on any TV via Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV and Roku devices.

