Basswood Counsel Releases Podcast Episode On U.S. Exit Tax And Covered Expatriates
Gina Lee, Partner and Co-Founder, Basswood CounselThis episode helps demystify the complexities of the Exit Tax and offers forward-looking strategies for clients, advisors, and families navigating this decision.” - Gina LeeWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Basswood Counsel is proud to announce the release of its latest podcast episode,“U.S. Exit Tax, Covered Expatriates, and Planning Ahead: A Legal and Tax Perspective,” now available on Spotify and other major platforms.
In this timely episode, hosts Gina Lee and Christopher Klug discuss the implications of the U.S. Exit Tax for citizens and long-term green card holders contemplating expatriation. The conversation explores the criteria for“covered expatriate” status, mark-to-market tax regime, and key planning considerations to minimize unintended consequences.
“As more individuals evaluate global mobility and citizenship choices, understanding the financial and legal implications of expatriation becomes essential,” said Gina Lee, Partner and Co-Founder at Basswood Counsel.“This episode helps demystify the complexities of the Exit Tax and offers forward-looking strategies for clients, advisors, and families navigating this decision.”
The episode also touches on long-term U.S. tax obligations post-expatriation and the downstream effects on heirs, making it essential listening for international families and high-net-worth individuals.
Listen to the podcast here:
For more insights on international tax planning strategies , estate planning, and cross-border issues, visit .
Chris Klug
Basswood Counsel PLLC
+1 202-980-4788
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment