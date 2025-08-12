Systemdomain Ranks No. 2932 On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 140 Percent, This Marks SystemDomain 3rd Time on the List

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- – Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that SystemDomain is No. 2932 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.“Earning our place for the third consecutive year in INC 5000 underscores our fusion of cutting edge innovation, client-centric excellence, and adaptive business strategies” said Shubhi Garg, CEO.“Immensely proud of our exceptional team for their unwavering dedication, and deeply grateful to our valued clients for entrusting us with delivering premier Professional & Staffing Services. Here's to transcending boundaries and achieving even greater milestones in the journey ahead”.This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: .“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.“These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.ABOUT SYSTEMDOMAIN, INC: /SystemDomain is a leading IT services and staffing firm recognized nationally for its rapid growth, innovation, and commitment to diversity and excellence. In 2025, the company was honored as one of the Top Staffing Companies by the World Staffing Award and earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year, ranking #2932 with 140% growth, #199 in industry rank, and #139 in state rank. SystemDomain's consistent rise includes previous Inc. 5000 rankings in 2024 and 2023, along with a #62 regional rank in the Inc. Regionals Midwest list. The company has also been celebrated for its diversity and leadership, being named a Fast 100 Asian American Business by USPAACC and among the Top 50 Fastest Growing MBEs by NMSDC in 2023. CEO Shubhi Garg was recognized as an Enterprising Woman of the Year, underscoring the company's strong leadership. Other accolades include multiple innovation awards from AI Global Media, One Planet Awards, and Women World Awards, as well as recognition for social impact, including a Gold Award in 2020 for creative contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic. From AI, Cybersecurity Services to IT staffing solutions, SystemDomain continues to set benchmarks across the industry.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

