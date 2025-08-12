The Los Angeles Tribune And 90210 Enterprise Partner To Launch Global-Impact International Film Festival

LATIFF Creators: Moe Rock and Dr. Emily Letran

LATIFF Executive Producer & Special Consultant: Ashkan Tabibnia

LATIFF

LATIFF Panel: Borderless Storytelling

LATIFF Honoree: Kamel Krifa

The Los Angeles Tribune & 90210 Enterprise launch LATIFF, honoring Kamel Krifa & global cinema, with panels, screenings & international guests.

- Ashkan TabibniaBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The inaugural Los Angeles Tribune International Film Festival (LATIFF ), taking place August 14–16, 2025, is set to become a landmark cultural event, uniting cinematic excellence with global purpose. Founded by Moe Rock, CEO of The Los Angeles Tribune, and Dr. Emily Letran, Co-Founder and President of LATIFF, this festival is designed to celebrate artistry, innovation, and storytelling that inspires change.At its core, LATIFF is a testament to collaboration. In a dynamic new alliance, The Los Angeles Tribune has partnered with 90210 Enterprise to bring the festival's vision to life. Ashkan Tabibnia, Founder and CEO of 90210 Enterprise, serves as Executive Producer and Special Consultant, working alongside filmmaker and coach Dawna Campbell and Dr. Angela Kung. The 90210 Enterprise team is fully mobilized, leveraging its network, expertise, and influence to ensure that this first annual festival commands the global attention and reach it so richly deserves - fueled by the diverse and vital issues explored at this one-of-a-kind, educational celebration of film.“The mission behind this festival goes beyond Hollywood,” said Moe Rock.“It's about building bridges through film, honoring timeless contributions, and amplifying voices that inspire transformation.”Visionary LeadershipMoe Rock – Founder of LATIFF & CEO of The Los Angeles TribuneMoe Rock is an American businessman, producer, speaker, thought leader, and author, recognized by MSN as one of the Top 50 Most Influential Figures in American News Media. Under his leadership, The Los Angeles Tribune has thrived by combining traditional journalism with digital innovation. His achievements include receiving the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for Volunteer Service, delivering a TED Talk that inspired millions, and consulting for Fortune 500 companies, BET Networks, and UAE Royal Families.Before his media career, Moe achieved global success as a pop music producer, earning a certified Gold Record by the age of 19. Today, he also serves as President of the World Philanthropy Group, supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. With a degree in Business Administration from Concordia University and mastery in Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP), Moe combines business acumen, creativity, and humanitarian vision to lead LATIFF's mission.Dr. Emily Letran – Co-Founder, Festival President & Director of Global JournalsInternational speaker, author, and advocate Dr. Emily Letran ensures that LATIFF remains a festival grounded in diversity, empowerment, and the celebration of meaningful storytelling. As Director of The Los Angeles Tribune Global Journals, she has championed initiatives that unite global voices and promote cultural exchange.Ashkan Tabibnia – Executive Producer & Special ConsultantKnown as“The Relationship Architect,” Ashkan Tabibnia is a respected strategist in branding, influence, and cross-industry collaboration. As Executive Producer and Special Consultant of LATIFF, he is honored to serve alongside Dawna Campbell and Dr. Angela Kung, helping to create a high-impact, world-class event that resonates on a global scale.More About the Los Angeles Tribune Film FestivalAmong the highly anticipated recognitions, James Cullen Bressack has been named International Action Director of the Year for his genre-defining work in contemporary action cinema.Other significant honorees include Kyana F. Davidson, who will be awarded International Producer of the Year for her work as co-producer of Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World. Additional honorees and surprise guests will be announced in the coming days.The festival will also feature a special screening of The Guru and the FARC, a compelling documentary on conflict resolution, peace, and personal transformation.Attendees can participate in exclusive discussion panels, including:-“Inside the Creative Process”: A candid talk with producers and directors-“Women in Film”: A dialogue on female leadership, representation, and opportunity in the industrySpotlight on Lifetime Achievement Honoree: Kamel KrifaThe festival will culminate in honoring Kamel Krifa with the Lifetime Legacy Achievement Award. A Belgian actor, producer, and martial arts trainer, Krifa was born in Tunisia and raised in Brussels. His career began alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme, whom he trained with from the age of 13, and he was later discovered at the 1989 Cannes Film Festival by producer Mark DiSalle.Krifa's film credits include Death Warrant, Lionheart, Double Impact, Universal Soldier, Maximum Risk, and Legionnaire. He worked with Steven Seagal on Under Siege and appeared in TV hits like Baywatch and Thunder in Paradise. Behind the camera, he has served as associate producer and co-producer on multiple action films, including Kickboxer, Knock Off, and Pound of Flesh.His performance as Tong Po in Kickboxer IV remains a fan favorite for its intensity and physicality. A lifelong martial artist, Krifa trains daily and advocates for using cinema as a force for unity and positive change. He also serves as a member of the 90210 Enterprise Advisory Executive Council, extending his influence into mentorship and leadership across industries.The Los Angeles Tribune International Film Festival is a visionary platform celebrating cinematic legacy, creative innovation, and purpose-driven storytelling. Created by The Los Angeles Tribune, LATIFF brings together global leaders, artists, and changemakers who use film to educate, inspire, and connect the world.About Dr. Natalie ForestThis release is authored by Dr. Natalie Forest is the Revolutionary Rulebreaker and a renowned spiritual transformation mentor. She serves as President of 90210 Enterprise, Vice President of 90210 Media, and a key leader in the Quantum Synergy Vertical. Known for her transformational work in education, empowerment, and organizational alignment, she brings a heart-centered approach to thought leadership and communication. As a seasoned speaker, author, and strategist, Dr. Forest supports missions that foster global well-being, equity, and purpose. She is honored to contribute to the vision and voice of the 90210 Universal Foundation.Media Contact:Dr. Natalie Forest, President 90210 EnterpriseVice President for Media 90210 EnterpriseSpiritual Transformational Mentor, Speaker & TrainerFormer Vice President for the Los Angeles Tribune

Dr. Natalie Forest

90210 Enterprise

+1 310-493-5300

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.