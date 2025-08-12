Take The Lead Announces Power Up Conference 2025: A Bold Call To Courageous Leadership

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Take The Lead is proud to announce the return of its flagship event, the Power Up Conference 2025 , taking place August 25–26, 2025 at the National Housing Center in Washington, D.C. This year's theme, "Courage to Lead," will act as a rally for leaders ready to rise, disrupt, and drive change in a world that demands bold vision and action.

The two-day experience kicks off on August 25 with an unforgettable VIP Dinner and Private Concert featuring internationally acclaimed pianist Dame Marina Arsenijevic . This exclusive evening of elegance and inspiration sets the tone for what promises to be the most powerful Power Up yet.

On August 26 , the main conference will bring together a powerhouse lineup of speakers, thought leaders, and trailblazers who are redefining leadership across industries. Attendees will gain cutting-edge insights, forge high-impact connections, and leave with actionable strategies to lead with clarity, confidence, and courage. As part of the program, Take The Lead will also honor David Smith and Brad Johnson-renowned co-authors of " Good Guys: How Men Can Be Better Allies for Women in the Workplace " and champions of inclusive leadership-for their outstanding contributions to advancing gender equity in leadership.

"Power Up 2025 is not just a conference-it's a launchpad for the next generation of transformative leaders," said Gloria Feldt , Co-Founder and President of Take The Lead. "This is where purpose meets power, and where courageous leadership becomes unstoppable."

Why You Can't Miss Power Up 2025:



VIP Dinner + Private Concert with Marina Arsenijevic (Aug. 25)

Main Conference packed with visionary speakers and leadership breakthroughs (Aug. 26) SHEposium : A curated showcase of women-led brands redefining innovation and impact

Featured Voices Include:



Gloria Feldt , Cofounder and President, Take The Lead, author of Intentioning: Sex, Power Pandemics and How Women Will Take The Lead for (Everyone's) Good

Dr. Nancy O'Reilly , Founder, Women Connect4Good Foundation, author, Timeless Women Speak

Felicia Davis , Founder and CEO, Haus of Vocal Empowerment

Estela Barraza , Living Healthy & Active

Aly Palmer, Amy Ziff, and Elizabeth Ziff , the indie rock trio BETTY

Christine Brennan, CNN/ USA Today Sports Journalist, author of On Her Game

David Smith and Brad Johnson , co-authors of Good Guys: How Men Can Be Better Allies for Women in the Workplace

Marina Arsenijevic , composer and concert pianist and PBS star Margery Kraus , founder and executive chairman, APCO Worldwide

About Take The Lead :

Take The Lead is a nonprofit organization committed to achieving gender parity in leadership across all sectors by 2025. Founded in 2013 by Gloria Feldt and Amy Litzenberger, the organization accelerates this goal through research-based training, mentoring, coaching, and its signature 9 Leadership Power Tools. With a commitment to intersectionality and inclusion, Take The Lead prepares and propels women to lead with confidence, purpose, and intention-creating a more equitable and prosperous world for all.

SOURCE Take The Lead

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED