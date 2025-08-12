Gowd Strengthens Executive Team With Strategic Appointments In Technology And Expansion

Juan Trujillo, based in Miami, brings a distinguished track record in leading digital transformation across the banking and fintech sectors. His experience includes senior roles at Google, Bancolombia, and most recently as CTO and CPO at Payvalida, where he spearheaded product innovation and AI-driven initiatives. As CTO at Gowd, Juan will lead the company's technology strategy with a strong focus on scalability, reliability, and delivering user-centric solutions across all platforms.

Raul Guisado, appointed as Head of Expansion, brings extensive experience in international market growth, especially throughout Latin America. Renowned for his strategic vision and operational leadership, Raul will be responsible for driving Gowd's entry into new markets and forging partnerships that support the company's mission of financial inclusion through innovation.

"Juan and Raul bring the experience, energy, and vision needed to support Gowd's next phase of growth," said Christian Ribeiro, CEO of Gowd. "Their leadership will be key as we expand our services globally and continue building cutting-edge financial infrastructure, with a strong emphasis on stablecoins, instant payments, and blockchain interoperability."

These appointments reaffirm Gowd's commitment to attracting top-tier talent to lead innovation in global financial technology. With strong regulatory frameworks in Brazil, Mexico, Switzerland and EU markets, Gowd is uniquely positioned to offer secure and inclusive financial solutions for the new digital economy.

About Gowd

Gowd is a global fintech company offering crypto-native financial infrastructure for emerging markets. With a focus on stablecoin settlement, cross-border payments, and digital asset rails, Gowd is building the next generation of banking for digital-first consumers and merchants.

Photo -