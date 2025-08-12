Videoshops Launches, With Instant Storefronts, Same-Day Pay On Sales And No Gatekeeping

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded by award winning entertainment executives Abra Potkin and Nicole Winnaman, VideoShops enables anyone to launch a digital storefront in under 60 seconds and earn same day commissions, ranging from 10% to 50%, on every sale they influence, without applications, minimum follower counts, or long payout cycles. VideoShops merchants can promote and sell their products through any creator's storefront with zero upfront fees and 100% performance-based sales commissions.

"Affiliate tech hasn't changed in over a decade, it was built for brands, not for people. We didn't just fix the system, we rebuilt it from scratch! VideoShops' Universal Merchant EngineTM (UME) lets any retailer distribute their full catalog across millions of commissionable storefronts, powered by real people sharing what they love," said Co-CEO Nicole Winnaman. "We eliminated the links, the approvals, and the delays. What we built is a frictionless retail engine where anyone can sell, share, and earn, instantly."

At the heart of VideoShops is our proprietary UME, the technology transforms broken and clunky affiliate retail linking into frictionless, creator-powered commerce. With over 400,000 products from 2,200+ brands across beauty, fashion, wellness, and lifestyle, the UME allows any online merchant to instantly syndicate their full product catalog across every creator's storefront. The UME leverages AI to personalize each creator's storefront with products proven to convert for their audience. Retailer catalogs sync automatically into each creator's marketplace. The result: everyday creators become super sellers, data-backed, no guessing, as the marketplace re-ranks in real time and pays out the same day, with no extra work or approvals.

"We designed VideoShops to unlock a new kind of commerce, one that's powered by people, not platforms. Our goal was to make selling as intuitive as sharing, and to remove every barrier standing between influence and income," said Co-CEO Abra Potkin. "Whether you're a college student, a beauty expert, or someone with taste and trust in your circle, VideoShops gives you the tools to monetize it in real time. No gatekeeping. Just access."

Built for inclusivity from day one, VideoShops democratizes earning power, unlocking monetization that was once reserved for top-tier influencers. There are no gatekeepers, no follower minimums, and no approval process. Anyone can launch a storefront, share what they love, and start earning immediately. Backed by over $42 million in funding from a powerhouse group of tech investors, including Jeff Ubben, Mark Lore, Alex Rodriguez, Dick Costolo, Kevin Mayer, Shervin Pishevar, and Chris Barkley, VideoShops is powering the next flywheel for social selling.

"We have turned sharing into Global Currency," said Co-CEO Abra Potkin.

VideoShops is now available on the App Store and Google Play. To learn more or launch your storefront in under 60 seconds, visit .

About VideoShops:

VideoShops is a new social commerce platform founded by Abra Potkin and Nicole Winnaman that was built to disrupt the outdated affiliate retail model and unlock a new era of community-powered commerce. By removing traditional barriers like brand approvals, redirect links, and delayed commission payouts, VideoShops empowers anyone to instantly shop, share, and earn through their own digital storefront. Built for speed, scale, and inclusivity, the platform is redefining how products are sold by enabling everyone to share and profit in the creator-driven economy.

