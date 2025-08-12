2025 ALZHEIMER's ASSOCIATION RIDE TO END ALZ CLASSIC SET FOR AUGUST 16

– Nationwide Virtual Event Invites All Who Like to Bike to Join the Fight to End Alzheimer's –

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Association invites cyclists of all ages and abilities to gear up for the 2025 Ride to End ALZ Classic, a nationwide virtual event taking place on Saturday, August 16. Whether you're a casual rider or a cycling enthusiast, this event offers a powerful way to make a difference in the fight to end Alzheimer's.

Participants can ride any distance, anywhere - from neighborhood streets and scenic trails to indoor platforms like Zwift or Peloton. The Ride to End ALZ Classic is designed for flexibility and inclusivity, allowing individuals and teams to ride on their own terms while raising awareness and critical funds to advance Alzheimer's research.

"The Ride to End ALZ Classic is a one-of-a-kind event that unites riders from across the country - and around the world - in a shared mission," said Jessica Wells, national director of Ride to End ALZ. "Whether you're a first-time rider or a seasoned cyclist, this event is about coming together virtually to have fun and support those impacted by Alzheimer's."

Since its launch in 2020, nearly 5,000 riders have participated in the Ride to End ALZ Classic. Participants can ride solo or form teams with family, friends, coworkers, or community groups. One standout supporter is Konica Minolta, which has joined the event as a corporate team for the past three years, raising over $300,000 to date.

"There isn't a person I meet that doesn't know someone dealing with this awful disease," said Laura Blackmer, captain for the Team Rev'd UP II ride team at Konica Minolta. "It will take a lot of riders, rides, and donations to keep the positive momentum going on diagnosis, caregiver support, and most importantly-a cure."

To support their fundraising efforts, riders can use the ALZ Fundraising mobile app to track progress and earn exclusive incentives - including t-shirts, cycling jerseys, saddle bags, and more - based on their fundraising level.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year's Ride to End Alzheimer's Classic, visit 2025 Ride to End ALZ Classic .

About Ride to End ALZ ®

The Alzheimer's Association Ride to End ALZ® is the premier cycling event to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia. Participants can choose from six nationwide in-person events with multiple route distances for a range of skill levels - or ride their way with Ride to End ALZ Classic. Every dollar and every mile fuels discoveries for Alzheimer's and all other dementia.

Alzheimer's Association ®

The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia - by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit al or call 800.272.3900.

SOURCE Alzheimer's Association

