Honoring The Legacy Of The Montford Point Marines

"Fighting for the Right to Fight" – A Historic Tribute to America's First Black Marines

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York and New Jersey Chapters of the National Montford Point Marine Association, Inc. , in proud partnership with The Center for Military-Affiliated Students at The New School , invite members of the media to cover Fighting for the Right to Fight, a powerful tribute to the first African Americans to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps.

This inaugural NYC Montford Point Marine Day commemoration will take place:

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM EST

Location: The New School – Tishman Auditorium

Address: 63 Fifth Avenue (between 13th & 14th Streets), New York, NY

This historic event will feature the presentation of the Congressional Gold Medal to six families of Montford Point Marines, a recognition of their trailblazing service and lasting contributions to racial equity within the U.S. military.

As part of the program, the event will honor three distinguished Montford Point Marines whose impact extended far beyond their military service:



David N. Dinkins , the 106th Mayor of New York City and the first-and only-Black mayor in the city's history.



Ken Rollock , a retired NYPD detective who exemplified a lifelong commitment to protecting and serving both his country and his city.

Joe Wilder , a renowned American jazz trumpeter, bandleader, and composer. Wilder became a key figure in 20th-century jazz, performing on New York City stages and contributing to the city's vibrant cultural history.

These tributes underscore the profound influence of Montford Point Marines not only on the military but also on civic life, public safety, and American arts and culture.

Why This Event Matters:

Montford Point Marine Day , officially observed on August 26 , marks a significant chapter in American history. Between 1942 and 1949, more than 20,000 African American men trained at Montford Point Camp, North Carolina-a segregated facility that challenged and ultimately helped dismantle racial barriers in the military. Their courageous service laid the foundation for the eventual desegregation of the U.S. Armed Forces and helped transform the landscape of American civil rights.

About the National Montford Point Marine Association, Inc.:

Founded in 1965, the National Montford Point Marine Association is a nonprofit veteran organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of the original Montford Point Marines. Through education, outreach, and advocacy, the Association ensures that the sacrifices and triumphs of these Marines are never forgotten.

About the Center for Military-Affiliated Students at The New School:

The Center for Military-Affiliated Students (CMAS) serves as a central hub for student-veterans and military family members. In alignment with The New School's legacy of social justice, equity, and public engagement, CMAS provides tailored support, fosters academic and career success, and creates opportunities to honor the service and sacrifices of military-connected communities. Hosting this tribute to the Montford Point Marines reflects the university's ongoing commitment to recognizing overlooked histories and uplifting those who have broken barriers.

Join us in remembering , honoring , and continuing the legacy of those who fought for the right to fight.

