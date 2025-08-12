IT's New Reality: Unify Or Drown In Complexity

IT professionals said the top three benefits of IT consolidation were an improved user experience (55%), increased job satisfaction among IT staff (54%), and a better focus on strategic work (51%).

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCloud Inc . has uncovered new insights from commercial and mid-market organizations in its most recent Q3 2025 IT Trends Report . This report provides a detailed look at the pressures facing IT teams in the U.S. and U.K. Drawing on insights from these professionals, the report highlights urgent trends shaping the IT landscape:



The Unification Imperative: Only 19% have achieved full IT unification. Unification empowers IT teams in planning and aligns with the widespread demand for flexible, diverse solutions over monolithic systems. IT professionals said the top three benefits of IT consolidation were an improved user experience (55%), increased job satisfaction among IT staff (54%), and a better focus on strategic work (51%).

Zero Trust: The Unfinished Revolution: Zero Trust security, central visibility, and a strong security-UX balance are key to mitigating today's top threats.

AI: The Untamed Frontier: AI adoption and planning is at nearly 100%. But security concerns around non-human identities, sensitive system integration, and misuse pose new challenges. IT's Strategic Reorientation: Amid macroeconomic uncertainty, IT professionals are prioritizing resource optimization. They're strategically investing in automation and increasingly leveraging managed service providers (MSPs).

"Businesses face an expensive dilemma: their chaotic IT systems and incomplete Zero Trust efforts leave them exposed to increasing AI-driven cyberattacks," said Rajat Bhargava, CEO, JumpCloud. "We believe that effectively navigating these complexities hinges on strategic partnerships - collaborating closely with internal teams, security leaders, and MSPs is crucial. The data clearly shows a unified, automated, and user-friendly IT foundation is the key to simplifying operations and empowering everyone's success, even amid global uncertainty."

Methodology:

JumpCloud surveyed 828 IT leaders in the U.S. and U.K. at a 50/50 split. Respondents were IT administrators, IT team leads, IT managers, IT/technology directors, IT/technology vice presidents, chief information officers, and chief technology officers. Each survey respondent represented an organization with 200-2,500 employees across a variety of industries. The online survey was conducted by Redpoint from May 9, 2025 to June 4, 2025.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® delivers a unified identity, device, and access management platform that makes it easy to securely manage identities, devices, and access across your organization. With JumpCloud, IT teams and MSPs enable users to work securely from anywhere and manage their Windows, Apple, Linux, and Android devices from a single platform.

