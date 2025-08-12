Leadcoverage Recognized On 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies For Fourth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LeadCoverage joins the elite 13% of companies to earn this honor

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeadCoverage , the premier supply chain go-to-market (GTM) consulting group, has once again secured a spot on the annual Inc. 5000 list. This marks the company's fourth consecutive appearance on the list, a distinction earned by only 13% of honorees and a testament to its sustained growth and market leadership.

LeadCoverage specializes in building robust lead generation engines for B2B companies by combining marketing-driven commercial public relations, attribution-focused data strategy, and best in class digital campaigns that drive measurable results. Its tailored programs help revenue leaders connect go to market efforts directly to ROI. LeadCoverage's headquarters is located in the CODA building in Midtown Atlanta, adjacent to the Georgia Tech campus and the Georgia Tech Supply Chain and Logistics Institute.

“Making the Inc. 5000 for the fourth year in a row is more than a milestone; it's validation that building a business with grit, the right math, and a relentless focus on results works,” says Kara Smith Brown , CEO and co-founder of LeadCoverage.“We don't just deliver pipeline, we make market leaders, and this recognition proves our model works.”

Last November, Brown released an Amazon bestseller, The Revenue Engine: Fueling a B2B High Octane Pipeline , which offers readers effective revenue-generating strategies. Over the last year, LeadCoverage has continued to drive value by connecting data-enabled attribution, campaign performance optimization, and opportunity visibility down to the buying-signal level. LeadCoverage clients continue to experience accelerated pipeline volume, velocity, and value - fueling measurable, efficient growth.

LeadCoverage is a Hubspot Diamond Partner, recognized for its expertise in Hubspot's marketing, sales, and CRM tools. The company also partners with 6sense for AI-driven buyer identification, Demandbase for account-based marketing, and SalesIntel for B2B sales intelligence.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.“These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm, they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

The 2025 Inc. 5000 ranks companies by their percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To be eligible, companies must have been established and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They are required to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent (not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies) as of December 31, 2024. A minimum revenue of $100,000 for 2021 and $2 million for 2024 is necessary for qualification. Inc. retains the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

About LeadCoverage

LeadCoverage is the premier supply chain go-to-market consulting group, dedicated to driving revenue growth for their clients. They specialize in crafting GTM strategies that are grounded in data-backed insights and sophisticated mathematical models. Their proven expertise transforms businesses into market leaders, ensuring they stay ahead of the competition and achieve sustained success.

Media Contact

Michaela Dildine

LeadCoverage

...