BLT Expands With Office In Florida's Space Coast Region

New Melbourne-Area BLT Innovation Center to Grow Capacity and Support Clients

MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BLT, a U.S.-owned and operated engineering design services firm, announced their expansion into the Melbourne, FL area with a new office location. Situated in the Florida Space Coast, the Innovation Center in Indialantic allows BLT to increase engineering capacity to meet growing client demand and add additional infrastructure to support its work as a U.S. defense prime for mission-critical programs.

The Melbourne area office adds another 14,000 square feet and can support up to 65 engineers. It includes dedicated engineering labs, meeting and conference rooms, and a dedicated conference center for events and technology demonstrations. The facility, which formerly housed another U.S. defense contractor, strengthens BLT's ability to rapidly scale resources.

"Opening this office ensures we have the space, labs, and engineering capacity to deliver more of what our clients already count on us for: cutting-edge designs that perform, even in the toughest environments," says President and Founder Ed McCauley.

"Our Florida Innovation Center is another key step in BLT's continued growth," said Elie Rosen, Director, Technical Solutions. "This expansion is all about capability. More top-tier engineers, more lab space, and more capacity to execute on demanding designs for our clients."

BLT's headquarters is in Columbia, Maryland, and supports up to 50 engineers. It also includes training facilities, design labs, and event space. The new BLT Innovation Center enhances the company's ability to deliver more designs in parallel, accelerate timelines for critical programs, and keep pace with the growing needs of their space, aerospace, defense and commercial clients.

About BLT: Since 1989, BLT (formerly Bottom Line Technologies) has provided custom electronic solutions for commercial, space, aerospace and defense, and intelligence clients. They design FPGAs and SoCs, custom chips, embedded software, circuit boards (PCBs), and complete systems. Trusted by Fortune 100 and U.S. Government clients alike, BLT's designs are in space, undersea, and everywhere in between. Learn more at

Done right. On time. On budget. Every time. Since 1989.

SOURCE BLT Inc

