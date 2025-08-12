Adheso-Graphics, LLC Appoints Chad Atkinson As Business Development Manager For North America Operations

Adheso-Graphics LLC, Business Development Manager, Chad Atkinson

DE PERE, Wis., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adheso-Graphics, LLC, a leading manufacturer and distributor of pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes for use in the printing industry, is excited to announce the appointment of Chad Atkinson as the Business Development Manager for North America Operations.

Prior to joining Adheso, Atkinson started his career as a Platemaker before quickly being promoted to Project Manager. He spent most of his career managing the liquid plate and corrugated mounting production as a Production Manager for a leading pre-press provider in the flexographic industry, known for their innovation within the corrugated, multi-wall bag and food industries. Most recently he was hired as a Plant Manager where he became further proficient in productivity goals, quality, and compliance standards.

Atkinson also recently served as an Account Manager for Adheso-Graphics's parent company, Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. In this role, he used his extensive experience at SGS & Co. to bring a new level of support to their client base while driving business growth.

"We're thrilled to welcome Chad back in this strategic role," said Andy Gillis , Vice President & General Manager of Adheso-Graphics. "His expertise in all aspects of trade shop operations and his proven ability to build trusted relationships make him an ideal leader to help expand our reach across North America."

With exceptional communication and problem-solving skills, Atkinson will utilize his background to serve and support the North American market. He aims to maximize shareholder value while supporting customers with high-quality adhesive solutions tailored for the flexographic market.

Atkinson holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration & Management from Coker College in Hartsville, South Carolina, and is a decorated veteran of the South Carolina Army National Guard.

Beyond the office, he enjoys quality time with his wife, daughter, and grandchildren. A passionate supporter of Clemson University, he also finds joy in fishing, hunting, and relaxing at the beach.

About Adheso Graphics, LLC

Established in 1967, Adheso's plate-mounting "stickyback" tapes have been used by flexo printers for over 48 years. They are a pioneer of double-coated mounting tapes known as FlexStik®, a brand of mounting tapes. Their high quality products bring consistent results for positive customer satisfaction in a variety of applications. Performance driven, highly regarded brands like FlexStik®, FlexSoft® and FS, have made them the preferred choice for Flexographic printers around the world.

Adheso maintains an ongoing commitment to the development of technologically advanced products and materials that serve a varied number of customer needs within the corrugated, wide-web, narrow web, offset and rotary letterpress markets. They strive to provide printers with application-specific products that reliably perform in application with minimal cost and effort.

SOURCE Anderson & Vreeland Inc.

