Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Hair Salon Chair (CSK-755)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been employed as a hairstylist for 33 years, and I thought there could be a better salon chair to provide easy access for the client/patient when entering or exiting the seat," said one of two inventors, from Myrtle Beach, S.C., "so we invented THE SALON CHAIR. Our design could prevent possible injuries, especially for those with limited mobility or weakness in the legs."
The invention provides an improved design for a salon chair. In doing so, it allows clients to more easily enter and exit the salon chair. As a result, it provides added safety and convenience. It also increases accessibility for clients who have difficulties sitting and leaving conventional chairs. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hair salons, nursing homes, etc.
The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CSK-755, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
