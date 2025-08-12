Vivavision Strengthens Scientific Advisory Board With A World-Renowned Expert In Ophthalmology

WENZHOU, China, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, VivaVision Biotech (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd. (VivaVision) announced the appointment of Quan Dong Nguyen, MD, MSc, FAAO, FARVO, FASRS to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Quan Dong Nguyen, MD, MSc, FAAO, FARVO, FASRS, is currently a professor of ophthalmology at the Byers Eye Institute, Stanford University School of Medicine; he is also a professor of medicine (immunology and rheumatology) and professor of pediatrics at Stanford. Dr. Nguyen serves as principal investigator on multiple clinical trials sponsored by the National Eye Institute and other organizations for macular edema (from diabetes and uveitis), neovascular AMD, and ocular inflammatory and uveitic diseases, as well as co-investigator on numerous clinical trials involving novel therapeutic agents. Professor Nguyen was among the first clinician scientists in the world to evaluate the safety and efficacy of aflibercept for neovascular AMD and ranibizumab for diabetic macular edema (DME), which became the foundation for subsequent trials leading to FDA approval of anti-VEGF therapy for retinal vascular diseases. He also led other trials, including READ-2, READ-3, and iDEAL studies for diabetic macular edema and SAVE, SAVE-2, STOP-UVEITIS, SATURN, ACTHAR, and ATLAS, and recently LEOPARD and LION studies for uveitis and ocular inflammatory diseases. Dr. Nguyen received both B.S. and M.Sc. in Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry from Yale and M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine. He completed his internship in Internal Medicine at the Massachusetts General Hospital and residency in ophthalmology at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Harvard Medical School. Dr. Nguyen also obtained fellowships in Uveitis as well as Vitreoretinal Surgery at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, and Ocular Immunology at the Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Nguyen is a member of many prestigious organizations, including the Macula Society, the Retina Society, the American Society of Retina Specialists, the Club Jules Gonin, the American Ophthalmological Society, the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology, the International Uveitis Study Group, the Foster Ocular Immunology Society, and the American Uveitis Society, among others. Professor Nguyen is the current President of the International Ocular Inflammation Society, which is the largest society in the world devoted to ocular inflammation.

Dr. Wang Shen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VivaVision Biotech, stated:

"We are very honored to welcome Professor Quan Dong Nguyen as a member of VivaVision Biotech's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Professor Quan Dong Nguyen's expertise and extensive experience in diabetic/uveitis-related macular edema, neovascular age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and intraocular inflammatory diseases will help VivaVision to further its innovative pipeline. In particular, we look forward to collaborating with Professor Quan Dong Nguyen on our dual JAK1/TYK2 inhibitor VVN461 (an ophthalmic solution) and VVN481 (a suspension for suprachoroidal injection). VivaVision will continue to strengthen its capabilities in R&D innovation, advance its pipeline both in China and abroad, and establish ourselves as a global leader in ophthalmic drug discovery."

"It is a tremendous pleasure for me to join the Scientific Advisory Board at VivaVision," said Professor Nguyen. "I believe that VivaVision's JAK1/TYK2 inhibitor has the potential to be a novel therapeutic option for patients who are using and dependent on corticosteroids of different routes of administration for their ocular inflammatory diseases. I look forward to advising the Company on the clinical programs and trial preparation and the development of promising therapeutic candidates in the future."

About VivaVision Biotech

Founded in 2016, VivaVision Biotech is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to advance first-in-class and best-in-class therapies for ocular diseases. The company's leading pipeline assets include:



VVN461: non-steroidal dual JAK1/TYK2 immunomodulator for post-operative inflammation after cataract surgery and non-infectious anterior uveitis.

VVN001: an investigational treatment for dry eye disease.

VVN1901: a therapy for neurotrophic keratitis VVN481: a non-steroidal dual JAK1/TYK2 inhibitor for suprachoroidal injection to treat posterior/pan-uveitis and posterior inflammatory diseases

In addition to its pipeline, VivaVision is actively engaged in the discovery and development of innovative therapies for anterior and posterior ocular diseases to address unmet patient needs. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE VIVAVISION BIOTECH LTD

