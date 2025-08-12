BELFONTI COMPANIES ANNOUNCES THE DISPLAY OF THE STANLEY CUP

NHL Stanley Cup at Northford Ice Pavilion

National Hockey League championship trophy displayed in Northford, CT

NORTHFORD, Conn., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Belfonti Companies is pleased to share that one of its portfolio assets, the Northford Ice Pavilion in Northford, CT ( ) was recently home to the National Hockey League's cherished "Stanley Cup."

The Stanley Cup is a championship trophy awarded annually to the winner of the National Hockey League (NHL) playoffs ( ). The Florida Panthers won the trophy in 2025.

The championship trophy was on display at the Northford Ice Pavilion on August 1, 2025, courtesy of Florida Panthers' player Matthew (Mackie) Samoskevich, who skated at NIP as a young boy.

Many Division I, Division II and Division III college hockey players trained at the Northford Ice Pavilion. A dozen or more of these college players have gone on to become professional hockey players in the NHL, including Matthew "Mackie" Samoskevich (Florida Panthers), Jonathan Quick (a Con Smythe trophy winner and goaltender with the Los Angeles Kings), Max Pacioretty (captain of the Montreal Candiens), Nick Bonino (Pittsburgh Penguins) and Cam Atkinson (Columbus Blue Jackets).

The Northford Ice Pavilion was built by four partners – Michael Belfonti, Al Secondino, Mary Roos and John Lasher. It originally opened in 1998 as a two-surface ice facility, and a third rink was added in 2016.

About Belfonti Companies: Belfonti Companies, LLC (headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut) actively pursues real estate development and investment opportunities throughout the United States and internationally. The company focuses on investment, development and management of real estate, thus playing a significant and multi-faceted role in the real estate market. Under the leadership of founder and CEO Michael Belfonti, the company has successfully owned and managed millions of square feet of real estate over the years and has completed over two billion dollars' worth of transactions. At the present time the group's portfolio contains a wide variety of assets including residential apartment communities, office buildings, retail centers and industrial parks. href="" rel="nofollow" target="

Belfonti Companies, LLC

2319 Whitney Avenue, Suite 1A

Hamden, CT 06518

Phone: (203) 230-1600

Fax: (203) 281-3366

SOURCE Belfonti Companies, LLC

