Faye Named To Accounting Today's 2025 VAR 100 List For Leading VAR Excellence

Award spotlights Faye's commitment to strategy, innovation, and measurable client success

CALABASAS, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Faye, a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integration, and ongoing management for mid-market and enterprise organizations, is proud to announce its placement on Accounting Today's 2025 VAR 100 list, an exclusive ranking of the top value-added resellers in accounting and business software.

This recognition highlights Faye's commitment to building long-term partnerships, delivering measurable results, and continuously evolving how software works for businesses. With deep expertise across SugarCRM, Zendesk, Freshworks, Salesforce, and HubSpot, Faye's placement on the VAR 100 honors its ability to drive transformation at scale.

"Being recognized on the VAR 100 list is a validation of the work we do every day to help our clients move faster, work smarter, and drive ROI," said David Faye, CEO of Faye. "It's about more than just implementation, it's about bringing strategy, innovation, and accountability to every engagement."

Published annually by Accounting Today, the VAR 100 ranks firms based on prior fiscal year revenue, evaluated alongside the breadth of their service offerings and overall influence in the market.

About Faye

Faye is a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations, and ongoing management for mid-market to enterprise organizations. A ten-time Inc. 5000 award winner, Faye is a trusted advisor in CRM, CX, and AI, recognized by customers and partners alike for its expertise.

Faye goes beyond solving technology challenges, focusing on unlocking the full potential of software to drive long-term success. Through an innovative, all-inclusive, and cost-effective approach, the company helps organizations select, deploy, integrate, and optimize sales, service, and marketing solutions that not only meet business needs but also fuel growth. Backed by proven expertise, elite partnerships, and a suite of proprietary products, Faye delivers seamless, scalable, and results-driven solutions. Its award-winning model ensures adaptability and excellence, providing support whenever, wherever, and however organizations require. Simply put, Faye makes the world's best software even better.

About Accounting Today's VAR 100

The VAR 100 is an annual ranking by Accounting Today that highlights the top 100 firms in accounting and ERP software reselling. Selection is based on performance across key metrics including revenue, innovation, client success, and market influence, offering insight into the firms shaping the future of accounting tech reseller services.

