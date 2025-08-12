Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Automatic Windshield Wiper System (CTK-1502)


2025-08-12 12:16:19
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a more convenient way to activate the windshield wipers during rain," said one of two inventors, from Detroit, Mich., "so we invented the MOISTURE SENSOR WIPERS. Our modern design increases travel safety when driving in adverse weather conditions."

The invention provides an improved automatic windshield wiper system for motorists. In doing so, it eliminates the need to look down and reach out to operate a windshield wiper control switch. As a result, it helps maintain a clear view, and it increases safety, visibility, and convenience. The invention features an automatic and sleek design that is easy to use so it is ideal for manufactures of vehicles and vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CTK-1502, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

