Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IPSEN - Buy-Back Programme - Art 5 Of MAR - Week 32 - 2025


2025-08-12 12:16:12
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Statement of transactions in own shares from August 4th to August 8th 2025
Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/08/2025 FR0010259150 2 000 104,50 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/08/2025 FR0010259150 2 518 106,78046 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/08/2025 FR0010259150 4 281 107,031 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/08/2025 FR0010259150 2 571 106,02509 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/08/2025 FR0010259150 3 731 106,23868 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/08/2025 FR0010259150 333 106,22523 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/08/2025 FR0010259150 3 723 105,63836 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/08/2025 FR0010259150 300 105,90 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/08/2025 FR0010259150 1 600 105,875 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/08/2025 FR0010259150 300 106,00 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/08/2025 FR0010259150 3 212 105,98471 XPAR
TOTAL 24 569 106,1133

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article.

