For The Eleventh Time, Supplycore Makes The Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Companies In America

Rockford, IL, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that SupplyCore, a trusted Defense Prime Vendor and government contractor, is No. 3,489 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"Our continued success is driven by a steadfast commitment to supporting the warfighter. Every accomplishment reflects the dedication of our team and the strength of our global network of suppliers and partners," said Peter Provenzano, SupplyCore President & CEO. "As we continue to grow, our focus remains firmly on serving our government and military customers. We are grateful to all our stakeholders who contribute to our mission and help us deliver on our promise to sustain and enhance customer readiness."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

This is not the first time SupplyCore has been recognized by Inc. SupplyCore was featured within the elite Inc. 500 five separate times from 2000 through 2004, allowing for the company's induction into the Inc. Hall of Fame. SupplyCore subsequently made the Inc. 5000 from 2016 through 2019 and then again in 2024. In total, SupplyCore has been honored as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States eleven different times.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.“These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: . Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine. To learn more about SupplyCore, visit .

About SupplyCore

SupplyCore is a leading Defense Prime Vendor and government contractor, specializing in delivering critical support to U.S. government and military operations as well as allied nations. With locations worldwide, SupplyCore optimizes procurement, distribution, and lifecycle management to ensure mission readiness. Representing thousands of supplier partners offering industry-leading products, parts, and equipment, SupplyCore is committed to delivering superior solutions, innovation, and tailored support to meet the unique challenges of customers worldwide. For more information about SupplyCore and its 37-year history of supporting the warfighter, visit SupplyCore.com .



Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

