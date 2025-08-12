Bright Data Launches The Web MCP For Free To Grant AI Agents Live Web Access

Unblockable, structured, and scalable web access that unlocks the web for AI Agents with The Free tier of The Web MCP by Bright Data

- Or Lenchner, CEO of Bright Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bright Data , the leading web data infrastructure company, today announced the launch of a free version of The Web MCP by Bright Data, a new infrastructure layer that allows AI agents to interact with the live web without getting blocked. The Web MCP solves one of the most critical limitations in agentic AI: the lack of reliable access to the web content.

The Web MCP provides a seamless interface between autonomous AI agents and the open web. It enables real-time interaction across websites, bypassing CAPTCHAs, geo-restrictions, and automated traffic filters, all while returning structured, high-confidence results that agents can act on instantly.

"The internet wasn't designed for agents, but The Web MCP is. Agents often fail simply because they lack proper access," said Or Lenchner, CEO of Bright Data. "By making The Web MCP freely available to the public, we're opening the gateway to the internet that serves both humans and machines alike."

The Web MCP is already powering over 100 million daily agent interactions. Following a successful three-month private beta with 15,000 developers, Bright Data is now making The Web MCP available to the public, including a free tier of 5,000 requests per month that autorenews.

The Web MCP is fully compatible with all major LLMs and IDEs, including support for locally hosted models, SSE, and Streamable HTTP. It also works out-of-the-box with frameworks like LangChain, CrewAI, and LlamaIndex.

The Web MCP product includes two access modes:

Rapid Mode: The default for most agents. Token-efficient and fast, ideal for search and extraction tasks.

Advanced Mode: Offers remote browser capabilities, structured content retrieval, and site automation, perfect for complex, multi-step tasks. (Available on paid plans.)

Key features include:

Real-Time Web Access - Pull current data instantly

Web Unlocker - Bypass CAPTCHAs, bot defenses, geo-fencing

Browser Control - Automate interaction with dynamic sites

Structured Data Output - Receive clean JSON results

Seamless Integration - Plug-and-play for MCP-compatible agents

With The Web MCP, Bright Data gives agents the ability to:

Book travel or pull pricing data in real-time

Analyze competitor activity and generate reports

Monitor regulatory and compliance content

Aggregate healthcare research and drug availability

Track social trends and sentiment for media teams

To get started with The Web MCP, please visit

About Bright Data

Bright Data is the leading web data infrastructure company, trusted by over 20,000 organizations to ethically access and collect public web data at scale.

Supporting the entire AI lifecycle, Bright Data's platform delivers LLM-ready, compliant data packages, and unlocks efficient, large-scale video and media extraction for multimodal training. For inference, Bright Data powers advanced web search and extraction, while enabling AI agents to autonomously navigate and interact with websites through our unstoppable remote browser infrastructure.

With built-in governance, flexible delivery, and alignment to global compliance standards, it supports secure, efficient, and auditable operations.

