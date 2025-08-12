Booktrib Presents FREE Lit Picks 2025: First Chapters From 36 Blockbusters And Hidden Gems All In One Free Download

LIT PICKS 2025

Lit Picks 2025: First Chapters from the Year's Hottest Books

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Be the first to discover a feast of fiction and non-fiction from the hottest books and hidden gems now in BookTrib LIT PICKS 2025. Readers claim your front-row seat to 36 of the most talked-about books this year in this FREE digital sampler.From blockbuster names like Michael Crichton, Sherrilyn Kenyon, Sara Foster, Kenneth Johnson, Anna Gomez, and Jonas Saul, to the fresh, fierce voices just breaking onto the scene, LIT PICKS 2025 serves up a taste of the year's most addictive reads.BookTrib- the go-to destination for book reviews, author interviews, and the stories behind the stories - has curated this annual feast of fiction and nonfiction across many genres: edge-of-your-seat thrillers, spellbinding fantasy, pulse-pounding sci-fi, chilling horror, unforgettable memoirs, and even middle grade and YA adventures.What's Inside:Mystery, Thriller & Suspense: SCRATCH ONE by Michael Crichton, WHEN SHE WAS GONE by Sara Foster, THE DROWNING by Jonas Saul, BLACK SUN RISING by Otho Eskin, CODED TO KILL by Marschall Runge, M.D., MOSCOW MISDIRECTION by Beth H. Macy, DEAD MAN BLUES by S.D. House, TO KILL A QUEEN by Amie McNee, THE RETURN OF MORIARTY by Jack Anderson, and CHANGE OF HEART by Cristina LePort, M.D.Historical Fiction: THE THREADS REMAIN by Glenn Shapiro, MOB QUEEN by Erin Bledsoe, THE LITTLE BIRD by Ashby Jones, A CLAN CHIEF'S DAUGHTER by Sarah V. Barnes, and WAGES OF EMPIRE by Michael J. Cooper.Contemporary Fiction & Family Drama: SHE USED TO BE NICE by Alexia LaFata, SOMEWHERE ALONG THE WAY by Anna Gomez, KALAYLA by Jeannie Nicholas, and TEQUILA by Tim Reuben.Speculative Fiction (Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Horror): THE BOOK OF HEARTBREAK by Ova Ceren, HOWL edited by Lindy Ryan & Stephanie M. Wytovich, ONWARD, YE HEROES by C.S. Brown, OMNIVIOLENCE by Jones Worthington, ANOTHER FINE MESS by Lindy Ryan, THE BURNING CLASS by Luisa Colón, and THE FACE IN THE MIRROR by Kenneth Johnson.Memoir & Nonfiction: BAU: ARTIST AT WAR by Joseph Bau, PORTRAIT OF A FEMINIST by Marianna Marlowe, ESTRANGED by Susan Shapiro Barash, LIVE A LITTLE BETTER by John Beyer with Glenn Plaskin, DESIGN FOR YOUR MIND by Annie Guest, JESUS' EVERY WORD AND DEED by John C. Burkhalter, and A FAMILY OF THE OLD RUSSIAN EMPIRE by Stanislas M. Yassukovich.Middle Grade & YA: SHADOW WARS by Sherrilyn Kenyon, THE GREAT DEMPSEYS by Brianna MacMahon, and RAIN FALLING ON EMBERS by Liana Gardner.Whether you want to be the first to discover tomorrow's bestsellers or find your next book club obsession, LIT PICKS 2025 is your passport to the year's most anticipated reads - and it's absolutely free.Download now at BookTrib/LitPicks and let your summer reading list catch fire.BOOKTRIBBookTrib - Where Readers Discover - was created as a source for people who love books, who want to find out what's happening in the book world and love reading about their favorite authors and learning about new ones. For more than 20 years, BookTrib has been providing book reviews, author interviews, news flashes, book club recommendations and much more to passionate readers. BookTrib brings discerning readers and rising authors closer together in a big way, with more than 95,000 unique monthly website visitors and more than 390,000 readers reached on social media.MERYL MOSS MEDIA GROUPBookTrib is produced by Meryl Moss Media Group, a leading literary marketing and publicity firm that for more than 30 years has helped authors gain exposure to their audience of readers.

Cynthia Conrad

BookTrib

+1 203-226-0199

...

