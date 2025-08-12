WHILDE Looks To Redefining Education-One Student At A Time With Proprietary WHILDE Method

WHILDE LLC

YARMOUTH, ME, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As families nationwide search for alternatives to one-size-fits-all education, WHILDE LLC is offering something radically different: a personalized, confidence-based system designed around how students actually learn.

Founded by educator and neurodiversity advocate Jessica Molloy, M.Ed., WHILDE is best known for its transformative work with students who are neurodivergent-including those with ADHD, autism, dyslexia, or anxiety-but its method is designed to help any student thrive. Whether a learner is overwhelmed, under-challenged, or simply misaligned with the traditional model, WHILDE starts where schools often don't: by understanding the student first.

At the core of WHILDE's approach is the proprietary WHILDE Method, a three-phase process-Discover, Evolve, Flourish-that guides students from self-awareness to self-leadership. This journey often begins with a WHILDE Evaluation or other tools that examine six essential areas of well-being through the B·A·I·N·E·S framework: Behavior, Aspiration, Interests, Nutrition, Exercise, and Sleep. The result? A roadmap for growth that goes far beyond academics.

“We're not here to fix kids,” says Molloy.“We're here to uncover who they are, help them see it too, and give them the tools to lead themselves forward.”

WHILDE offers a range of services for students ages 5–25, including Executive Function Coaching, Diverse Learning Support, and two in-depth evaluations : the Foundation Evaluation and the WHILDE Blueprint. Coaching is offered online and focuses on real-world skills like emotional regulation, time management, and stress resilience-tools that help students succeed in school and in life.

One of WHILDE's most innovative contributions is the Confidence Index, a proprietary tool that tracks growth in four key areas: learning confidence, systems confidence, connection confidence, and resilience. Designed to close the“Confidence Gap,” this metric captures what most schools overlook-how students feel about their ability to learn, lead, and recover from setbacks.

The company's services extend beyond 1:1 coaching. In Yarmouth, Maine, The WHILDE School is a live model of whole-child education, offering an alternative to students who haven't thrived in traditional classrooms. WHILDE also operates WHILDE University, a self-paced learning platform along with AP Classes, and is now expanding into educator training and wellness products.

Families across the U.S. report life-changing outcomes:

“For the first time, someone truly saw my child,” says Lacey F., parent of a 15-year-old.“Before WHILDE, our son felt broken by a system that never fit. Now he walks into each day with confidence, direction, and belief in himself.”

“Years of therapy and IEPs couldn't give our daughter what WHILDE did in months,” adds Bill A., parent of a 13-year-old.“They taught her how to manage her brain, trust her voice, and advocate for herself. It changed everything.”

“WHILDE gave our child more than support-they gave her a future,” says Peter M., whose 19-year-old rebuilt her sense of identity and ownership through the program.

As WHILDE expands its national footprint, it's not just building a brand-it's building a movement. With its emphasis on confidence, wellness, and personalized learning, WHILDE is proving that when we shift the focus from curriculum to capability, students don't just perform better-they come alive.

About WHILDE LLC

WHILDE LLC (Whole Child Education) is a national education innovation company transforming how students learn through personalized evaluations, one-on-one coaching, and wellness-based supports. Founded by Jessica Molloy, M.Ed.-an educator, neurodiversity advocate, and mother of four-WHILDE helps students develop executive function, emotional resilience, and lifelong confidence using its proprietary WHILDE Method and B·A·I·N·E·S framework . Services are available virtually across the U.S.

