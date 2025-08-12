The York Water Company Reports 2Nd Quarter And Six Months Earnings
|Period Ended June 30
|In 000's (except per share)
|Quarter
|Six Months
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Operating Revenues
|$
|19,199
|$
|18,750
|$
|37,655
|$
|36,378
|Net Income
|$
|5,052
|$
|4,993
|$
|8,690
|$
|9,320
|Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding
|14,397
|14,341
|14,389
|14,333
|Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.65
|Dividends Declared Per Common Share
|$
|0.2192
|$
|0.2108
|$
|0.4384
|$
|0.4216
CONTACT: Contact Information:
JT Hand, President & CEO
...
-OR-
Matthew E. Poff, Chief Financial Officer
...
717-845-3601
This news release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's operational and financial expectations. These statements are based on currently available information and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other events which could cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from the results described in this statement. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement.
