Valueselling Associates Unveils AI Enhancement To Evalueprompter, Deepening Salesforce Integration And Empowering Sellers With Intelligent Workflows

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. , a global leader in sales training and coaching, today announced the latest innovations to its award-winning revenue technology toolset, eValuePrompterTM , with expanded functionality through its new integration with Salesforce's Agentforce. The creation of ValueSelling Assistant marks a significant milestone in sales enablement, offering AI-driven enhancements that streamline seller workflows, reinforce methodology adherence and enhance buyer engagement.

Built on the foundation of the proven ValueSelling Framework® , the eValuePrompter add-on, ValueSelling Assistant, leverages Agentforce to bring intelligent automation into the daily routines of sales teams. With these enhancements, sales professionals can leverage real-time insights from call recordings, receive intelligent coaching and feedback and automate customer communications-transforming how they prepare, execute and follow up on every customer interaction.

“This is a breakthrough for sales teams who are expected to do more with less,” said Julie Thomas, CEO of ValueSelling Associates.“ValueSelling Assistant empowers revenue teams to stay aligned to the ValueSelling Framework while reducing administrative burden and improving the customer experience.”

Solving Sales Challenges in Real Time

The newly enhanced eValuePrompter addresses common pain points voiced by sales teams:



No time for note entry? Sellers can now import call recordings directly into a ValuePrompter with just a few clicks.

Uncertain about buyer interactions? Automated feedback rates the effectiveness of sales call content and offers actionable suggestions.

Need to uncover qualified opportunities? Automated opportunity analysis and scoring identifies gaps and areas of potential risk.

Unsure what to ask next? Intelligent gap analysis proposes tailored follow-up questions to advance opportunities. Need to draft a customer email fast? High-quality, personalized communications are generated in moments, ready to send.



Designed for Simplicity, Built for Impact

With an intuitive interface requiring minimal training, these enhancements help teams adopt and apply the ValueSelling Framework consistently, directly within Salesforce. Reps and leaders can collaboratively:



Prepare discovery questions before calls using the ValueSelling Assistant

Import customer calls and analyze them for improvement opportunities

Evaluate opportunity health at a glance alongside recommendations for improvement

Generate Mutual Plans and next-step questions based on real data Share accurate, buyer-centric content faster



Unlike generic AI sales tools, ValueSelling Assistant elevates value conversations by embedding structured methodology and context into every stage of the buyer journey-strengthening qualification, forecast accuracy and deal velocity.

To learn more about eValuePrompter or request a demo, visit our website .

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates, Inc. , a leading global sales training company, offers a practical methodology for selling on value, not price. The ValueSelling Framework® methodology, training and toolset offer a proven formula that simplifies the complex B2B sale, align go-to-market teams and improve the customer experience. Once trained on the ValueSelling method, organizations grow revenue and increase productivity. Since 1991, hundreds of thousands of sales and marketing professionals around the world have chosen ValueSelling Associates for customized training, reinforcement and coaching to drive sales results.

