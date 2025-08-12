24Th Anniversary Of Outstanding 50 Asian Americans In Business Award To Be Held In NYC

To date, AABDC has recognized more than 1,200 Asian American corporate executives and entrepreneurs, representing scores of industries nationwide

Yoonie Joung and Ram Krishnan, along with 50 Asian American executives to be honored at gala dinner September 10, 2025

More than two decades since it was first launched

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Yoonie Joung, CEO of Samsung Electronics North America, and Ram Krishnan, the CEO of PepsiCo Beverages U.S., will be honored at the 2025 Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business black-tie Gala Dinner, which is marking its 24th year of recognizing excellence in corporate professionals and entrepreneurs.

To date, AABDC has recognized more than 1,200 Asian American corporate executives and entrepreneurs, representing scores of industries nationwide. Its highest honor is the Pinnacle Award, which has recognized a roster of C-Suite leaders at the helm of major brands.

In 2025, AABDC will honor Mr. Joung and Mr. Krishnan as dual Pinnacle Award

recipients. Mr. Joung, President and CEO of Samsung Electronics North America, is a 33-year veteran of Samsung, having served in a number of global and U.S. leadership roles. Mr. Krishnan is the CEO of PepsiCo Beverages U.S., building on a tenure of nearly 20 years with PepsiCo including other senior leadership roles such as CEO of International Beverages and Chief Commercial Officer.

The Pinnacle Award winners last year were Dr. John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of MKS Instruments, Inc and Karthik Narain, Accenture's Group Chief Executive of Technology and Chief Technology Officer.

“More than two decades after it was first launched, the Outstanding 50 and Pinnacle awards continue to elevate the profiles of the incredible business talent across America's biggest brands and youngest startups,” said John Wang, President and Founder of AABDC.“We are thrilled to induct the latest cohort of honorees, who join the ranks of accomplished peers in contributing to the growth and global competitiveness of the U.S. economy.”

“This year, I'm especially proud to have NANO Nuclear Energy, a New York City local disruptive nuclear tech company that rose to the top of Wall Street as the gala dinner's Presenting Sponsor,” Mr. Wang added.“We first met Jay Yu, the Founder and Chairman, when he was one of our 2021 Outstanding 50 awardees, and we are so honored that he is returning to inspire the latest cohort.”

"As a past honoree, I am humbled to be part of the most distinguished award in the Asian American community, AABDC's Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business.” said Mr. Yu. "Being a leading nuclear technology and NYC entrepreneur, I feel very blessed to support AABDC's mission and to pay it forward by supporting inner city kids through sports and education for over a decade.” NANO Nuclear Energy is the first vertically integrated advanced nuclear microreactor company to be listed on the NASDAQ Exchange and became among the great Wall Street stories of 2024 as the top IPO Performer in the U.S.

The following are the corporate sponsors of the 2025 Outstanding 50 awards gala dinner:

Presenting Sponsor: Nano Nuclear Energy Inc

Pinnacle Sponsors: PepsiCo, Pfizer, Samsung Electronics North America

Gold Sponsors: Bank of America, Morgan Stanley

Silver Sponsors: Accenture, CKSO, The Coca-Cola Company, Colgate-Palmolive, Con Edison, DXC Technology, Ernst & Young LLP, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase & Co., MGM Resort International, Oleada

Media Sponsor: Crain's New York Business

About AABDC:

The Asian American Business Development Center, Inc a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization established in 1994. It assists Asian American businesses in strengthening their capacity to compete in the mainstream market, to expand business opportunities and to promote recognition of Asian American businesses' contributions to the general economy. Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC):

About Yoonie Joung:

Yoonie Joung is the President and CEO of Samsung Electronics North America, responsible for leading the region, driving growth and increasing customer loyalty to Samsung's innovative products, technologies and AI-solutions that enhance people's lives.

Over the past 30+ years, Yoonie has held significant leadership roles across Samsung, most recently serving as Head of the Global Strategic Marketing Office. Previously, Yoonie led a number of businesses around the world, including Head of Samsung Electronics America's Mobile Division, President of Samsung Brazil and President of Samsung Turkey.

Yoonie first joined Samsung as an engineer in 1992 and early in his career held roles in the Global Strategy Office, focusing on strategic planning, alliances and new business development, as well as in the Mobile Division, where he worked across diverse markets including Europe, CIS, Middle East, Latin America and leading the Global Product Management group.

About Ram Krishnan:

As the CEO of PepsiCo Beverages U.S. (PBUS), Ram Krishnan oversees all aspects of PepsiCo's beverage business in the United States, as well as the Global Away From Home business. PBUS's iconic portfolio includes brands like Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Starry, Mug, poppi, bubly, Propel, LIFEWTR, Aquafina, Rockstar Energy, Starbucks, Lipton, Pure Leaf, Brisk, SodaStream and a strategic distribution partnership with CELSIUS.

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $92 billion in net revenue in 2024, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream.

Since joining PepsiCo in 2006, Ram has held several senior leadership roles, including CEO of International Beverages and Chief Commercial Officer of PepsiCo. Ram oversaw PepsiCo's International Beverages agenda, which encompasses the company's Global Concentrate group, Franchise operations, Global Beverage group, SodaStream and Beyond the Bottle. He also led the Global Commercial organization which focused on Customer Strategy, Revenue Management, Go-to-Market, E-Commerce, Lipton, Beyond Joint Ventures, and PepsiCo Venturing Group to accelerate growth.

