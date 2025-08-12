New Film, The Unrestricted War, Explores Global Implications Of Information Control

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Inspired by true events, this new film,“The Unrestricted War,” tells the story of how critical information was missed, triggering a global health crisis.

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 'The Unrestricted War ' is a must-see movie'The Unrestricted War' is the film that illustrates the true nature of life in China; available to stream now on GJW onlyThe mystery behind the struggles that shaped the COVID-19 pandemic is now told in dramatic form.Inspired by true events early in the pandemic, the new film,“The Unrestricted War,” tells the story of how critical information was missed and even silenced, triggering a global health crisis.“The Unrestricted War” is a harrowing thriller that delves into an unrestricted warfare strategy. These intense conflicts of science, conscience, and survival open our eyes to a world directed by the policies dominant in China.This film is such a powerful exposé of a strategy to manipulate all of life, globally.“The Unrestricted War” is available for streaming now on GJW+ exclusively.“'The Unrestricted War' is not just a political thriller - it is a deeply personal exploration of the invisible struggles shaping our world. Inspired by real events and figures, this story sheds light on the collision of ideology, human ambition, and the sacrifices made in the pursuit of truth,” said Director Yan Ma.At the center of the story is Dr. Jim Conrad, a celebrated Canadian virologist leading a major biotech initiative in Asia. What begins as a philanthropic and scientific mission quickly unravels when Jim is abruptly arrested by secret police and thrust into a shadowy world of state surveillance and intimidation. With his family's safety hanging in the balance, he's given an unthinkable ultimatum: return to Canada and retrieve a classified viral sample from a high-security lab or face permanent disappearance.As Jim struggles to make sense of the demand, he begins to uncover traces of a broader, more insidious agenda - one aimed at global domination through deception and control. Whispers of a suppressed outbreak, a silenced whistleblower, and a series of sudden disappearances point to something far more orchestrated than mere coincidence. In the halls of power, ruthless actors operate within the Chinese political system with chilling efficiency to bury the truth, weaponize science and crush dissent at any cost.“With 'The Unrestricted War,' my goal is not just to tell a thrilling and suspenseful story but to provoke thought about the broader implications of ideological manipulation in our modern world,” said Ma.“How far can a government go to direct our personal perceptions? How does information impact our lives, our health and our future? More importantly, what role does individual conscience play in breaking the cycle of oppression?”“This film is a call to awareness, a challenge to question the narratives we are fed, and above all, a testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of deception and control. I invite the audience to look beyond the surface, to witness the real battles being fought - not with weapons, but with information, influence, and the power of truth.”Set against a backdrop of international espionage, media misdirection, and escalating moral peril,“The Unrestricted War” pulls back the curtain on the hidden machinery of governmental influence. It's a timely, emotionally charged journey that explores how ordinary people, scientists, doctors and families are caught in the crossfire of an invisible war being waged without rules or restraint.In addition to director Yan Ma, Writer Rob W. King (“The Humanity Bureau,”“Tokyo Trial”) also wrote for the film. The film stars Dylan Bruce (“The Christmas Promise,”“Unstoppable”) and Uni Park (“Tremors”), and was produced by Sophia Sun.The new film,“The Unrestricted War,” is available to stream now, exclusively on the GJW+ streaming platform.You can also watch the premiere screening and panel discussion, which was held on Capitol Hill on July 31, here.About“The Unrestricted War”“The Unrestricted War” is a political thriller inspired by true events during the early COVID-19 outbreak. It exposes how the Chinese regime concealed critical information and silenced whistleblowers, triggering a global crisis. The story follows top-tier Canadian virologist Jim Conrad, who is leading a biotech venture in China when he is suddenly arrested by military secret agents. Coerced into stealing a sample of his own work from a Canadian P4 lab, he soon finds himself at the center of a rapidly escalating outbreak. As chaos unfolds, he must protect his loved ones and find a way to escape the country before it's too late. The film is licensed by NTD Television (Canada) and funded by the Canada Media Fund.About film Director Yan MaYan Ma is a film director from Toronto, Canada. Since 2007, he has worked as a director and art director in the film and digital media departments of various Canadian production companies, and his work has been nominated and won awards at several prestigious international film festivals. Major works include“Memory of the Red Wall” (2014),“Candlelight Across the Street” (2017), and“Up We Soar” (2021), to name a few.“Up We Soar,” his first animated work, was selected for the 42nd Cinanima International Film Festival, the 40th Brussels International Film Festival (Anima), won the Best Feature Film at the Los Angeles Animated Film Festival, and was well received by audiences around the world. Director Yan Ma is dedicated to the creation of films and is deeply concerned with the major social issues of today's world.About Gan Jing WorldGan Jing World is an independent social media and video streaming platform guided by its core value,“Technology for Humanity ,” which means using technology to serve people and promote kindness, respect and trust among individuals, families and society. Its non-addictive algorithms prioritize meaningful information and content. It values freedom of speech, protects privacy and provides a refuge for voices often silenced. One and a half years ago, GJW+ was launched - a different kind of streaming platform that now offers over 10,000 movies and shows. It doesn't just offer entertainment, but also inspiring, thought-provoking and eye-opening content the whole family can enjoy. 