TEAMSTERS AT SANTA ROSA SCHOOL DISTRICT RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT

Local 665 Members in California Secure Strong Agreement

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Custodian supervisors at the Santa Rosa School District in California, represented by Teamsters Local 665, have unanimously voted to ratify their first collective bargaining agreement.

"This contract is a testament to the hard work of our members," said Tom Woods, a business agent at Local 665. "When they realized that their job classification allowed them to be union members, they got to work and did everything possible to get themselves a strong Teamsters contract."

The new agreement addresses key issues for Teamsters at the Santa Rosa School District, including increased job protections, additional holidays, the ability to bid on school sites, and binding arbitration in the event of a dispute.

"We work hard, and this contract has helped us secure the significant improvements that we deserve," said Michael Stanford, a Local 665 shop steward. "I am proud to have been a part of this effort to improve our work conditions and our lives."

Teamsters Local 665 represents over 5,000 members throughout the Bay Area in a wide variety of industries. For more information, go to teamsters665.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 665

