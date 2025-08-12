Chaberton Ranks 53Rd On Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies In U.S., No. 1 Maryland Company

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The national renewable energy developer achieved profitability in its third year of operations and saw 52x revenue growth from 2021 to 2024, the timeframe used for this year's Inc. 5000 list. Chaberton is the fastest-growing Maryland-based company ranked this year after finishing second last year and is the nation's second-highest ranked energy company after being third last year.

"It's remarkable to earn a spot in the top 100 of the Inc. 5000 for a second consecutive year, and we are especially proud of this achievement given all the recent changes in the energy industry," said Stefano Ratti, Chaberton's CEO and founder. "We have a phenomenal team that is able to deliver complex projects, constantly innovating and adapting to changing conditions, and ultimately helping to address broad issues such as rising energy demand, higher prices, and policy shifts."

Founded in 2020, Chaberton develops renewable energy projects for businesses and for communities, including solar and energy storage installations. These projects save money for subscribers, provide reliable energy supplies in the communities where they operate, stabilize the electric grid, and support economic growth.

Chaberton has secured site control for energy projects at more than 140 sites across states including Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, New Mexico, Illinois and Pennsylvania, among others. This accounts for more than 790 megawatts of electric generating capacity under development - enough to eliminate more than half a million metric tons of carbon emissions annually.

The company's top ranking in Maryland highlights the company's position as a leader in its home state.

The Inc. 5000 list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

About Chaberton Energy

Headquartered in Maryland, Chaberton Energy is a public benefit corporation developing sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy projects. Chaberton's work ranges from site conception to full operations, emphasizing distributed energy, community solar, and commercial and industrial initiatives. These projects support the transition to renewable energy and benefit residents and businesses economically. Learn more at chaberton.

