Erin Stafford And Patrice Bonfiglio Discuss Sustainable Success On The Burnout Club Podcast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On The Burnout Club, the bestselling author and speaker shares how high achievers can thrive without sacrificing health or happiness.

Beverly Hills California, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erin Stafford, peak performance expert and bestselling author of The Type A Trap, joined Patrice Bonfiglio on The Burnout Club podcast for a candid discussion on breaking free from burnout while maintaining ambition. Drawing from her own experience leading marketing at one of North America's largest healthcare staffing firms through the pandemic, Stafford revealed why success without joy can become just another trap.

Stafford recounted her intense professional chapter, overseeing 75 employees and managing multiple brands, all while navigating crisis-level demands.“We grew 27X in six years, and during the pandemic, we were working 20 hours a day, seven days a week,” Stafford said.“I burned out spectacularly, and it completely changed how I viewed success.”

Her book, The Type A Trap, draws on hundreds of interviews with Navy SEAL captains, diplomats, Olympic athletes, CEOs, and others, all tackling the same question: how do top performers achieve big goals without losing themselves?“Almost everyone had faced burnout or deep overwhelm at some point,” Stafford noted.“Their lessons were simpler than expected - often just doing less, focusing on what truly matters, and finding small 'pockets of peace.'”

The conversation also highlighted the healthcare sector's unique challenges post-pandemic. Stafford referenced research her team conducted showing that clinicians didn't want token perks but meaningful check-ins.“The number one thing they wished their leaders asked was, 'How are you really?' It's so simple, yet so rare,” she said.

Through personal stories, Stafford demonstrated that using simple tools can transform outcomes. After applying her own framework during an extraordinarily difficult year - which included personal loss, family health crises, and major life changes - Stafford still achieved record business success.“It proves these tools work. It's not about eliminating stress forever, but building a toolkit that carries you through.”

