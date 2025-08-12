Victory Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB ( ) and is the parent company state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Limerick Township, Montgomery County. It offers a full range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, home equity lines of credit, and personal loans. In addition to traditional banking, the Bank specializes in high-quality business lending, serving small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. With four offices across Montgomery and Berks Counties, it is dedicated to meeting the financial needs of the local community.
Additional information about The Victory Bancorp is available on its website, VictoryBank.com .
Contact:
Joseph W. Major ,
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
484-791-3407
Legal Disclaimer:
