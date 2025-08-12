Your Space Might Be Hacking Your Brain Right Now - Space Performance Specialist Provides New Insights On Why And How

Book your Radical Diagnosis

- Ulrike OswaldBARCELONA, SPAIN, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Your Space Might Be Hacking Your Brain Right Now - Here's How to Make It Work for You.Space Performance Specialist Ulrike Oswald leads a new approach that bridges neuroscience and ancient spatial arts - revealing why the physical environment is the missing link in your performance toolkit.Every day, without you noticing, your home or workspace is training your brain. It might be helping you focus and thrive - or it might be quietly draining your energy, productivity, and mood.According to Ulrike Oswald, Space Performance Specialist | Bridging Ancient Spatial Arts & Neuroscience, the brain's salience network is constantly scanning your environment for cues about what's important.“If those cues are cluttered, misaligned, or in the wrong place, they're shaping your behavior in ways that cost you time, focus, and even money,” she explains.The Science Meets the SpaceOswald's method integrates classical Feng Shui, energy profiling, and research from women leading neuroscience - including Marian Diamond (neuroplasticity & enriched environments), Tara Swart (habit change & mindset), Susan Magsamen (neuroaesthetics), and Nazareth Castellanos (embodied brain science).The result is Space Performance Design: a practical, data-aware way to reconfigure rooms so they actively support mental clarity, focus, and emotional regulation - no renovation or shopping spree required.Why It Matters NowWith hybrid work, burnout, and screen fatigue at record highs, Oswald says space design is the next frontier in wellbeing and biohacking.“Biohackers already optimize light, air, and sound,” she says.“Your physical layout - what your brain sees, feels, and interacts with all day - is the missing lever in your performance toolkit.”The Hidden Cost of Misaligned SpaceMost people underestimate the toll of a poorly configured environment.“If your space steals even 1 hour of effective focus per day, even at a modest $50/hour (€46/hour), one lost hour a day costs about $12,500/year (€11,500/year). For many professionals earning closer to $80/hour (€73/hour), that's nearly $20,000 annually (€18,400/year).”“This isn't abstract,” Oswald adds.“The wrong space layout literally costs you - in money, momentum, and mental bandwidth.”Trying A New ApproachOswald offers a free“Space Scan Checklist” to help people spot the #1 cue in their environment that's shaping their brain right now - and decide if it's helping or hurting.About Ulrike OswaldUlrike Oswald is a Space Performance Specialist | Bridging Ancient Spatial Arts & Neuroscience. With two decades in international B2B marketing, wellness, and systems thinking, she designs environments that work as hard as her clients do - serving professionals worldwide from her base in Barcelona in English, Spanish, and German.Media ContactName: Ulrike OswaldEmail: ...Website:Instagram: @ulrikeoswald

