Enigmatic Founder Of Andrew Harper's Hideaway Report Dies At 82

Atkinson and his wife, Brenda, who survives him, wandered anonymously around the globe for more than 25 years, seeking out enchanting, unspoiled destinations for the loyal readers of his newsletter, Andrew Harper's Hideaway Report. To maintain the newsletter's exclusivity, subscriptions were limited to 25,000 - mostly celebrities, CEOs and company presidents who sought frank reviews of secluded getaways far from the madding crowd.

"Anonymity breeds objectivity," Atkinson often said. The Hideaway Report was the first travel publication to wholly adopt the policy of traveling incognito, paying the same rate as any typical guest at the hotels it reviewed. In the pre-internet world, Andrew Harper members learned about places that few people even knew existed. "I'm just a romantic nomad in search of Shangri-la," he once told a reporter from Forbes magazine, "and I was fortunate to turn my lifelong quest into a successful enterprise."

Atkinson, who was born Jan. 13, 1943, in Middletown, Conn., worked as a copywriter and account executive for J. Walter Thompson and several other advertising agencies. In the 1970s, he served on Capitol Hill as press secretary and chief of staff to Maryland Reps. Goodloe Byron and Beverly Byron.

Growing tired of the corporate world, Atkinson realized that what he enjoyed most in life were the vacations where he and Brenda explored secluded romantic destinations. But too often a promised paradise turned out to be a disappointment.

So, in 1979, Atkinson started a monthly newsletter, Andrew Harper's Hideaway Report, using a pen name so he could travel without being recognized and share independent, authentic and trusted reviews of peaceful, unspoiled sanctuaries around the globe with a limited group of sophisticated travelers. He typed out the inaugural six-page issue at his kitchen table and sent it to the first 87 subscribers in June 1979.

"Seclusion rates big in my book," he told The Wall Street Journal. "But most of all, I am invigorated by sublime and scenic settings, which convey a profound sense of permanence and purity that inevitably elevates the human spirit. Places where civility and contentment still prevail, where no one seems in any great hurry, and the everyday richness of life is savored to its fullest."

In 2007, Atkinson retired and appointed a new editor-in-chief who, along with a small team, continues to travel incognito, writing hotel reviews and in-depth articles about destinations, including the best restaurants, sights and activities. Using a rigorous vetting process that considers character, comfort and personal service, their task is to distinguish the merely excellent from the truly enchanting.

Today, Andrew Harper members receive the monthly Hideaway Report newsletter among other publications, as well as full-service trip planning, exclusive amenities and VIP status at more than 1,600 luxury hotels worldwide.

"I can confidently speak for all 70-plus Andrew Harper employees when I say, we are proud to work for this company and to carry forward the vision and passion Robert had for the Hideaway Report and Andrew Harper," said Don Jones, Andrew Harper's managing director.

