California Credit Union Foundation Looking To Fund Innovative Teacher Projects

** Foundation Encourages Los Angeles County Teachers to Apply for a Fall Project Grant **

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union Foundation encourages Los Angeles County teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its Teacher Grant program. Ten grants of $500 each will be awarded to area teachers in the fall through the program.

California Credit Union Foundation's grant program is available to full-time teachers in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, or credit union members teaching in California, looking to fund special learning opportunities for their students. The project should have clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, display creativity, and benefit a significant number of students.

"Supporting education is a key focus of our Foundation's mission," said California Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. "Through our teacher grant program, we're proud to help bring innovative classroom ideas to life-projects that spark learning, creativity and connection for students. We invite local teachers to apply and share how we can help turn their great ideas into meaningful experiences for their students."

Interested teachers can find more information and apply online here . The application deadline is September 29, 2025.

Since the creation of the program in 2012, $215,000 in teacher grants have been awarded to benefit students across Southern California. The spring grant program funded a wide range of projects, including creating a forensic science project, supporting 4th grade student entrepreneurs in creating and marketing products, and expanding a horticulture club with California native plans, among others.

A non-profit charitable corporation, California Credit Union Foundation focuses its resources on four key pillars of long-term community empowerment, including investing in its communities and youth, supporting educators and schools, promoting financial literacy and honoring our service members.

About California Credit Union Foundation

California Credit Union Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that serves as the philanthropic arm of California Credit Union. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 & 2025, California Credit Union is a state chartered full-service credit union with assets of $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. The Foundation works to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing targeted resources to non-profit partners effecting meaningful change across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura counties. California Credit Union funds all administrative costs of the Foundation, enabling it to return 100% of donations back into community programs. Please visit ccu/foundation to learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, or follow the Foundation on Instagram® @ccufoundation.

SOURCE California Credit Union

