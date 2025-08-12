Santa Rosa Painting Company Celebrates 100+ Five-Star Customer Reviews Milestone

Lavish & Sons Logo

- Luis VillagomezSANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Family-owned Lavish & Sons Painting Inc. recently achieved a significant customer service milestone, surpassing 100 five-star reviews across digital platforms, highlighting the growing community trust in locally-owned home improvement services throughout Wine Country.The achievement comes after more than two decades of serving Sonoma County and surrounding areas. Founded by Luis Villagomez, the company has built its reputation on a foundation of family values and community involvement, while maintaining the highest standards of professional painting services."We're more than just a painting company - we're a painting family that loves life," says Villagomez, whose approach to business reflects his personal philosophy of building lasting relationships. "Every five-star review represents a family or business owner who trusted us with their space, and we take that trust seriously."The company's success stems from its comprehensive approach to both residential and commercial projects. Operating under California License #1072702, Lavish & Sons has developed a signature four-step process that ensures consistent quality across all projects, from initial consultation through final inspection.Local real estate professionals have taken notice of the company's track record. Paul Krawchuk, a Santa Rosa realtor who has worked with Lavish & Sons, emphasizes the importance of thorough preparation in their work. "Their attention to detail during the preparation phase makes all the difference in the final result. In our competitive real estate market, that level of quality really stands out."The milestone reflects broader changes in how Wine Country homeowners approach property improvements. Stacia Owen, past President of the Interior Design Society Wine Country Chapter, notes the increasing importance of verified customer experiences in contractor selection. "In our industry, reputation is everything. Having reliable partners who understand our region's unique architectural styles and climate challenges is crucial for designers and homeowners alike."Lavish & Sons' service territory spans Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties, offering specialized services including interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, deck and fence painting, epoxy floor coatings, and pressure washing. Their expansion into commercial services has further strengthened their presence in the North Bay area."Our mission goes beyond applying paint," Villagomez explains. "We aim to enrich our clients' worlds with color and care. Whether it's a vibrant living room, a serene bedroom, or a professional business space, we understand that each project represents someone's dream or vision."The company's commitment to environmental responsibility and community engagement has also contributed to its positive reputation. By using high-quality, sustainable materials and participating in local community projects, Lavish & Sons demonstrates a commitment to the region's long-term wellbeing.Client Laurie Carroll-Beyak's experience reflects the personal touch that has earned the company so many positive reviews. "Luis answered the phone himself, was consistently punctual, and provided clear expectations throughout the project. That level of direct communication makes a real difference."Looking ahead, Lavish & Sons plans to maintain its family-oriented approach while continuing to serve the growing needs of Wine Country's residential and commercial property owners. The company operates Monday through Friday, 7 AM to 6 PM, providing free consultations and estimates to property owners throughout the North Bay area."We're grateful for every client who has trusted us with their project," says Villagomez. "As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to treating each new client as part of our extended family, delivering the same care and attention that earned us these hundred-plus five-star reviews."For more information about Lavish & Sons Painting Inc., visit lavishandsons or call (707) 940-8215.About Lavish & Sons Painting Inc.Founded over 20 years ago, Lavish & Sons Painting Inc. is a family-operated, licensed, and insured painting contractor serving Sonoma County and surrounding areas. The company specializes in both residential and commercial painting services, offering everything from interior and exterior painting to specialized services such as cabinet refinishing and epoxy floor coatings. Their commitment to quality workmanship, customer satisfaction, and community involvement has established them as one of Santa Rosa's premier painting contractors.

