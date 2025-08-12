Wildfire Systems Ranks No. 575 On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 721% Percent, This Marks Wildfire's Third Time on the List

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Wildfire Systems is No. 575 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Wildfire is honored to make the Inc. 5000 list three years running," said Jordan Glazier, CEO, Wildfire Systems. "Ranking in the top 600 nationally and 93rd in California is extremely gratifying because it's proof that our rewards and loyalty platform is resonating and driving real value for our partners. We remain as committed as ever to innovation, recently adding support for AI-assisted shopping that delivers a better end user experience, and leading to sustained customer loyalty."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: .

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

Wildfire's enterprise-grade white label platform powers rewards, coupons, shopping portals, and shopping companions which enhance user experiences and loyalty at every stage of the shopping journey. In June, Wildfire announced the first solution enabling consumers to earn cashback and rewards from AI-assisted shopping. By interacting with product suggestions from AI tools - including Google's Gemini, OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude, and Perplexity - shoppers can now receive cashback through Wildfire's browser extensions. Wildfire not only drives revenues for financial services organizations, such as RBC, Citi and Acorns, it also generates incremental sales for 50,000 merchant programs in more than 50 countries.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

About Wildfire Systems, Inc.

Wildfire, founded in 2017 in San Diego, powers white-label shopping rewards and loyalty programs for financial services and technology brands. Its platform rewards consumers with cashback, coupons, and other benefits, driving sales for 50,000+ merchant programs in over 50 countries. Wildfire's AI platform, RevenueEngine, monetizes product and brand mentions within content. Ranked among the top 100 fastest-growing companies in the Inc. 5000 in 2023 and 2024, Wildfire recently posted 3,783% three-year growth. Learn more at wildfire-corp .

SOURCE Wildfire Systems

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED