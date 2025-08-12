Hoverfly Unveils New UAS Solution - NEXUS: Revolutionizing The Future Of Unmanned Systems On The Battlefield

UNMANNED ECOSYSTEMS

For years, Hoverfly has provided mission-critical, on-demand situational awareness for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and has secured itself as the official Variable Height Antenna (VHA) for the U.S. Army's Integrated Tactical Network (ITN) and NETT Warrior situational awareness tools. With the introduction of NEXUS, Hoverfly goes beyond extending tactical networks and ATAK data communications-now enabling a seamless integration of unmanned platforms across land, air, and sea.

"Our tethered UAS have already become essential tools for warfighters by significantly extending MANET radio networks," said Steve Walters, CEO of Hoverfly Technologies. "With the launch of NEXUS, we're taking the next step, allowing warfighters to extend the range of all uncrewed systems-whether they be UASs, UGVs, or USVs, and dramatically increase capabilities for ISR and targeting at the tactical edge."

This development aligns with the SecDef's announcement to prioritize drone dominance and American UAS Technology. Additionally, NEXUS is not exclusive to Hoverfly products-enabling cross-platform integrations from any number of unmanned technologies. The goal is to unite multiple unmanned technologies under a single command and control network, allowing a single Warfighter to deploy Hoverfly TeUAS, recon distant areas with free-flying drones, and dispatch loitering munitions or FPV UAS with unencumbered force multiplication.

EXPONENTIAL EXTENSION

At the Tough Stump Rodeo, Hoverfly demonstrated this turnkey solution with partner Teal Drones, integrating their Black WidowTM small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) into the NEXUS ecosystem and enabling extended flight communication via Hoverfly TeUAS. This collaboration comes as Teal Drones secures the U.S. Army's Short-Range Reconnaissance (SRR) Program of Record.

By integrating the Black WidowTM command and control into a UXV radio module and connecting this network control directly through the Hoverfly TeUAS, operators were able to achieve range extension of three to four times the typical flight range. With developments in extended battery life for SRRs and optimized antenna configurations, Hoverfly hopes to exceed ten times the standard range for these drones.

Hoverfly continues to work with Teal and Red Cat technologies to harmonize the operation of a fleet of unmanned systems extended from Hoverfly VHAs. Other collaborators include AV, Kutta Technologies, Doodle Labs, Ghost Robotics and many of the vehicle OEMs. As they progress to a Program of Record, Hoverfly is eager to redefine robotic ecosystems and advance the U.S. Military's goals of operational efficiency and enhanced lethality.

Key Features of Hoverfly NEXUS:



Extended Unmanned System Range: Hoverfly NEXUS empowers warfighters with universal control of uncrewed systems as a persistent and reliable relay at 200 ft. Through MANET radios or other common C2 communication networks, Hoverfly TeUAS can extend the normal ranges of uncrewed systems two to three times farther and beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS), extending stand-off ranges, while operators can be buttoned up in armored vehicles or in a covered position.



Mountable, Tactically Repositionable Backbone: The lightweight, modular Hoverfly tethered system can be easily mounted on manned or unmanned vehicles and vessels, backhauling critical data and providing commanders with enhanced battlefield awareness, all while remaining discrete with no RF emission.



200-Foot Elevated C2, ISR and Targeting: The NEXUS concept deploys Hoverfly TeUAS above treetops and ground clutter, enhancing situational awareness, and extending the operational range of the host system and other robotic systems on the network. The system can be deployed in 90 seconds to give a 200 ft view of the battlefield, greatly enhancing the warfighter's capability to perform C2, ISR and targeting, giving sensor-to-shooter capability at the tactical edge.



Open Architecture Integration: MOSA compliant and built to work seamlessly with a variety of sensors, payloads, and platforms, Hoverfly's NEXUS supports evolving military technologies and can adapt to future operational demands as a multi-mission and cross domain tactical asset.

Support for Any Manned or Unmanned Platform: Whether used with micro drones or larger robotic systems, NEXUS serves as the central link to unify and extend networks in increasingly complex battle scenarios.

SOLUTION AND PRODUCTIZATION

Hoverfly is also launching NEXUS as one of its turnkey solution packages under their new HIVE product suite (Hoverfly ISR | VHA | EW). The mission-ready package has three different configuration tiers, with a wide-array of technologies available in each tailored loadout. Potential customers can now easily acquire NEXUS with expeditious procurement through HIVE and Hoverfly's recently granted Authority to Operate (ATO) across all DoD entities.

By enabling the continuous extension of communication networks and interlinking unmanned systems across domains, Hoverfly NEXUS ensures warfighters and their machines remain connected, agile, and informed – offering a robust new solution that supports the growing role of robotic systems on the battlefield. With its launch, Hoverfly continues to set new benchmarks for resilient network solutions, revolutionizing the reach and reliability of unmanned systems.

Visit hoverflytech for more information.

