Brkthru Ranks No. 3698 On 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

4th Consecutive Inc. 5000 Ranking Recognizes Brkthru's Triple-Digit Revenue Growth

DETROIT, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brkthru , the digital media partner of choice for agencies and brands who value a human touch, today announced its fourth consecutive ranking on the annual Inc. 5000 List, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Coming in at No. 3698, Brkthru is one of only 5.9% of all time honorees to make the Inc. 5000 list four times. Being the fourth consecutive year, Brkthru is positioned among a smaller, elite percentage of the most successful independent, entrepreneurial businesses in America. The milestone recognizes the company's exceptional 103% three-year revenue growth. Historically, bellwether brands like Microsoft, Meta and Oracle have made this list.

"Achieving this incredible feat in just eight years is proof of how much our clients value our service with a personal touch," said Brkthru President Jonathan Mellinger. "Especially in an industry where AI and automation are dominating the conversation, our hands-on approach to working one-on-one with clients is refreshing, and that's played a tremendous role in our success. We are extremely grateful for our clients, our team and their commitment to living the Brkthru Way every day."

A Digital Media David Among Goliaths

Ranked 324 in the Advertising & Marketing category and outpacing some of the biggest agencies in the country, Brkthru is proud to earn a spot on the Inc. 5000 four years running.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

In an industry that's heavily influenced by the economy, inflation and consumer spending, Brkthru's consistent growth is a testament to its strong financials and unique business model.

"Unlike most of our competitors, we are first and foremost focused on the dedication and commitment to platinum-level service and saying 'yes' to our clients," said Andrew Sklerov, Co-Founder & Managing Director at Brkthru. "Our proof of performance, alongside our consistent top line growth and profitability, sends a strong signal to clients that instills confidence in our strategy and our team."

Prioritizing Client Relationships: The Secret to Brkthru's Success

In a market where 40% of clients report being dissatisfied with their marketing partners, Brkthru boasts client satisfaction scores exceeding 90% every year. With an average client tenure of 2.5 years, some of Brkthru's largest clients have been with the company since its inception.

"We serve clients spending $1,000 a week to $1 million a week with a focus on the small-to-medium sized agencies that have been largely ignored by the big digital firms," Jeff Hastedt, Co-Founder & Managing Director at Brkthru said. "We're filling the void, building relationships and providing access to premium inventory for a segment that's been historically left out."

Building Momentum with Nationwide Expansion

With tens of thousands of SMB agencies across the country, Brkthru still has a long runway to grow, currently serving just over 220, and the company is actively expanding its nationwide network. This year alone, the firm accelerated new business outreach by 5X, driving a 239% increase in new business revenue so far.

Supporting this growth, the company has doubled-down on team training. In June, the 13th class graduated from "Brkthru U" where they learned to embody the Brkthru Way, the company's commitment to service, core values and brand pillars, along with key processes and the company's strategic approach to digital media, clients and key verticals.

"We're extremely proud of this Inc. 5000 accomplishment, but we're just getting started," Mellinger said. "Clients are always surprised when we show up in their office in Buffalo or Sioux Falls with donuts because we're right down the street, and we intend to bring responsiveness and attentiveness nationwide."

To learn more about "the Brkthru Way" and the company's agile digital ad and programmatic media services, visit .

For the full list of Inc. 5000 winners, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: .

About Brkthru

Brkthru is the digital media partner of choice for agencies and brands who value personal service with a human touch. Specializing in highly regulated industries like healthcare, cannabis and higher education, Brkthru prioritizes collaboration, tailored solutions, and a straight-forward approach. The company delivers full-spectrum digital solutions from programmatic, digital display, streaming video, CTV and mobile to native, paid social and digital out of home. Brkthru is privately owned, fully bootstrapped and has been recognized for four consecutive years as one of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies . To learn more, visit .

