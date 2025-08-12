Globoplay Streams Brazil's Premier Football Championship With Harmonic

With Harmonic's Support, Globo Ensures High Video Quality and Low Latency for

Brazilian Championship Matches

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT ) today announced that Globoplay, Brazil's largest video streaming platform owned by Globo, is leveraging the company's technology for low-latency live streaming during the 2025 Campeonato Brasileiro Série A - Brazil's premier football championship. Harmonic's VOS®360 Media SaaS enables the streaming of premier channels via Globoplay to deliver matches with pristine video quality and near-real-time viewing experiences.

"Streaming over 300 matches across 38 rounds of Brazil's top football championship requires us to lean on a technology partner that can deliver true broadcast-grade performance at scale," said Diego Ramos, digital platform director at Globo. "After a rigorous evaluation process, we selected Harmonic for their proven low-latency streaming technology, cloud flexibility and exceptional DevOps support - all of which enable us to captivate fans with unforgettable live sports streaming experiences."

Harmonic's VOS360 Media SaaS simplifies all stages of media processing and streaming delivery for this large-scale sports event. Globo is running the Harmonic solution in a public cloud region geographically close to its operations. The deployment was the result of a collaborative effort involving multiple teams across Globo with crucial support from Harmonic. The joint work spanned adjustments to video systems, fine-tuning of the CDN and ensuring compatibility across players, contributing to a robust and reliable rollout.

"We're thrilled to support Globo in transforming how football fans across Brazil experience live sports," said Gil Rudge, senior vice president, solutions and Americas sales, video business at Harmonic. "This win reinforces Harmonic's leadership in powering live sports streaming at scale and highlights our commitment to enabling superior viewer experiences across any screen. With our low-latency, future-proof solution, Globo is setting a new benchmark for premium sports streaming delivery in one of the world's most passionate football markets."

Harmonic will demonstrate its innovative streaming solutions at SET Expo 2025, Aug. 19 -21 in Sao Paulo, Brazil in the SDB Multimidia booth 38 and at IBC2025, Sept. 12-15, in Amsterdam in stand 1.B20. Further information about Harmonic and the company's range of products and solutions is available at .

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT ), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at .

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners .

