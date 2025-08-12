LGT Earns Spot On Construction Executive's Top 50 For Second Year In A Row

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lane Gorman Trubitt (LGT) is proud to share that it has once again earned a spot on Construction Executive's list of the top 50 construction accounting firms. This continued recognition highlights LGT's long-standing commitment to serving the construction industry with specialized knowledge, steady support and a focus on helping clients build stronger financial foundations.

The Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms ranking, developed by Construction Executive, is based on a comprehensive survey of more than 700 U.S. construction accounting firms. The survey evaluated firms on several key factors, including 2024 revenues from construction practices, the number of CPAs involved in construction, the percentage of total firm revenue derived from construction, and the number of clients served in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) space. LGT's strong performance across these metrics underscores the firm's commitment to excellence in the sector.

"We're honored by this recognition. It reflects our team's dedication and the opportunity to work with some truly outstanding clients," said Lance Trammell, head of LGT's construction practice. "Every person at LGT plays a key role in delivering the guidance and personal service our construction clients rely on. This award reminds us that what we do goes beyond the numbers. We're proud of what we've built together and excited for what's ahead."

Dawn Möeder, managing member of LGT, added, "Earning this recognition again affirms our belief that industry-specific knowledge makes all the difference. We've built a team that understands construction inside and out, and we're committed to helping our clients thrive in an ever-changing landscape."

Construction Executive's annual list sets the standard for excellence in construction accounting, spotlighting firms that bring innovation and high-quality service to the industry. LGT's place on this year's list highlights the firm's strong expertise and continued commitment to delivering outstanding results.

About Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC

With offices in Dallas and Houston, Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC (LGT), a proudly Texas-based firm, was established in 1950. The firm, which is committed to helping the middle market, represents a wide spectrum of clients in many different sectors, from individuals to privately-held companies to not-for-profit organizations. In addition to a range of additional specialized services, LGT provides traditional accounting, audit/assurance, consulting, and tax services. The two affiliated companies, LGT Financial Advisors, LLC, and LGT Insurance Services, Inc., were established by the firm in an effort to continuously expand the range of services offered to its valued clientele.

