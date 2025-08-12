Sez Us Launches Single Sign-On With Frequency Blockchain To Power An Open, User-Controlled Social Web

Collaboration with Project Liberty and Frequency Network Foundation marks a key step in giving users freedom of movement, ownership of their digital identity, and reputational trust

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sez Us today announced the launch of its blockchain-powered single sign-on experience, built in collaboration with Project Liberty and the Frequency Network Foundation, marking a major step toward an open, interoperable social web. Through this integration with the Frequency blockchain, Sez Us will enable users to create a self-sovereign digital identity, giving them control over their reputation, followers and content across participating platforms.

Today, signing into a social media platform often means surrendering personal data, followers and creative work to centralized platforms. All post content (discussions, images, videos and engagement data) is owned and used by platforms and their partners to build algorithmically controlled user feeds meant to keep engagement as high as possible, creating a highly addictive environment.

In contrast, Sez Us returns digital ownership and content rights to its members. The mission is to create a healthier social media world by fueling the improvement of civility and reputation, and restoring trust. "In a free, civil, and healthy society, we must own our digital identity," explains Akshay Gupta, Chief Operations Officer of Sez Us. "Our innovation and development on Frequency blockchain means we return ownership of digital identity to our members. They are empowered to move freely across social networks using their single sign-on, and take their content, followers, and hard-earned reputation along with them."

The collaboration between Sez Us and Project Liberty focuses on three primary goals:



Giving users self-sovereignty and ownership of their digital identities, followers, and content

Promoting civility and trust through user-verified reputation Empowering seamless movement across the open social web using a common standard

"Our work with Project Liberty and Frequency creates decentralized governance and will have a huge, positive impact on civil discourse," said Joe Trippi, CEO of Sez Us. "The definition of acceptable speech will no longer be determined by a single platform; instead, communities can take control over their own norms, leading to more diverse and nuanced conversations."

"This alliance shifts the trust layer of the internet away from centralized platforms and into the hands of users," said Michael Sprague, Chief Technology Officer of Sez Us. "With blockchain-powered identity and reputation tools, users can build credibility, move freely across the social web, and communicate without relying on corporate intermediaries."

"Too many digital platforms are built to extract data and maximize engagement through addictive, manipulative content. It's time for a new model," said Tomicah Tillemann, President of Project Liberty. "Sez Us has developed innovative tools that advance our mission to create a better web, one where trust, identity and reputation are owned by the individual, not controlled by tech giants."

Sez Us joins a growing group of platforms, including MeWe, WeAre8 and Soar AI, that are building on Frequency, the first blockchain optimized to support the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP). DSNP enables people to carry their identity, social graph and content across platforms without sacrificing privacy or control.

With this launch, Sez Us takes a bold step toward a more democratic digital future, one where users own their experience and communities thrive through transparency and trust.

Visit us on the web at Sez and download the app in the Apple App Stor and the Google Play Stor .

About Sez Us

Sez Us is a better social media experience -- post content, hear from leading voices, and explore communities. As your positive reputation grows, so does your reach and influence.

Democracy demands community and authentic conversation, and with this declaration, we commit to a future where social media empowers users, fosters genuine connection, and upholds the highest standards of reputation and trust.

We, united in the pursuit of a free, open, and equitable digital community, do hereby declare our independence from the centralized control of social media giants and dedicate ourselves to joining a social media movement of, by, and for the people, in order to secure our democracy. Read our full declaration her .

For more information, visit Sez or send a message to [email protected] .

About Project Liberty

Project Liberty is at the forefront of the movement to return control to individuals in the digital age by ensuring that people have a voice, choice, and stake in a better internet. Established in 2019 and publicly launched in 2021 by civic entrepreneur Frank McCourt with a $500-million commitment, Project Liberty encompasses the work of the Project Liberty Institute-a 501(c)(3) organization with an international partner network that includes Georgetown University, Stanford University, ETH Zurich, and other leading academic institutions and civic organizations-and a technological team dedicated to developing the next generation of digital infrastructure. Project Liberty's initiatives include the release of the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP), a piece of digital public infrastructure designed to empower individuals over centralized platforms and serve the common good.

For more information, visit ProjectLiberty

About Frequency

Frequency is a blockchain that powers the people's internet through the Decentralized Social Networking Protocol (DSNP). It provides the infrastructure for creating self-sovereign digital identities, public social graphs, and decentralized content sharing, advancing data privacy and user control. Brands, developers, and platforms can use Frequency to integrate scalable, interoperable social features without the need for deep expertise in blockchain. This implementation of DSNP is aligned with Project Liberty's mission to give people control over their digital lives while fostering innovation in decentralized technology.

SOURCE Sez Us

