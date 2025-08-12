Adcellerant Earns Spot On Inc. 5000 List For 8Th Consecutive Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This milestone reflects more than consistent revenue growth; it's a testament to AdCellerant's unwavering commitment to innovation, partner collaboration, and delivering exceptional technology-driven results in an ever-changing marketplace.

"Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 list for eight consecutive years is more than a milestone-it's validation of our people, our partners, and our purpose," said Brock Berry, CEO and Co-Founder of AdCellerant. "We've grown by putting our partners' needs first and continually innovating our technology to help them succeed."

Innovation Powered by Purpose and Feedback

AdCellerant's sustained growth is driven by its continued investment in technology, innovation, and partner enablement. In the past year alone, the company has expanded its platform capabilities and launched new products designed to help media companies, agencies, and small businesses succeed in a competitive digital landscape.

AdCellerant's proprietary advertising technology platform, Ui , continues to evolve with meaningful innovations-many of them shaped by direct partner feedback. Recent highlights include:



Launched CARL, an AI-powered virtual coach embedded in Ui and the partner-only training academy, offering real-time sales coaching and easy access to resources.

Expanded internationally into Canada and the United Kingdom , extending its partner-first model to new markets.

Introduced Live Sports , a premium offering delivering curated live-streaming ad inventory across major sports networks. Released AI-powered reporting summaries , enabling fast, client-ready insights with minimal manual effort.

These advancements build on a track record of recognized innovation with recent awards including: Pinnacle Technology , Globee Technology , and a Stevie Award .

"This recognition is shared with the incredible team members and partners who drive our mission every day," said Shelby Carlson, COO and Co-Founder of AdCellerant. "As we expand globally and scale our impact, we remain committed to what's fueled our success: listening to our partners, solving real challenges, and delivering exceptional outcomes."

With even more AI tools, partner enhancements, and global offerings on the horizon, AdCellerant remains committed to building the future of digital advertising.

About the Inc. 5000 List

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches over 50 million people across various channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced yearly since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners , allows the founders of top businesses to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

About AdCellerant

AdCellerant partners with media companies and agencies to provide businesses access to high-quality digital marketing technology and solutions. Focused on generating results and growth for businesses of all sizes, AdCellerant offers best-in-class technology and software, award-winning customer service, expert education, and exceptional operational support to ensure customer campaign performance.

Leveraging proprietary technology Ui , AdCellerant effectively connects businesses with their ideal customers at the right time. With an easy-to-use and agile digital advertising tool, users can manage the entire buyer's journey, from quick and accurate comprehensive proposal creation to campaign launch to campaign performance, all within a single platform .

For more information or to book a demo, visit here .

