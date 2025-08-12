Philips Home Access To Showcase Smart Lock And Video Doorbell Innovations At Ace Hardware Fall Convention 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idlespace Technology, under the brand license agreement in North America, today announced its participation in the, taking place August 12–14 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

At the convention, Idlespace Technology will present the latest lineup of Philips smart locks, video doorbells, and bundled home security solutions , designed to deliver convenience, safety, and seamless connectivity for American households. The showcase will highlight its continued innovation in access control, with a focus on Matter compatibility, Palm recognition technology, and integrated home security experiences .

The Ace Fall Convention is one of the largest industry gatherings for hardware retailers, suppliers, and service providers across North America. With thousands of Ace retailers and hundreds of vendors in attendance, the event creates a unique opportunity for Philips Home Access to showcase product innovations, build strategic retail partnerships, and reinforce its commitment to the U.S. market .

The Philips Home Access product highlights at the event include:



Philips Smart Locks (1000–4000 Series): A full range from entry-level electronic deadbolts to advanced Wi-Fi/Bluetooth-enabled locks.



Philips Palm Recognition Locks: Next-generation biometric solutions offering secure, touchless access.



Philips Video Doorbells: Smart, connected solutions with HD video and app integration for enhanced front-door security.

Bundle Solutions: Smart lock + video doorbell packages, as well as smart lock + door lever & handleset bundles tailored to family and home security needs.



The full portfolio of Philips Home Access products will be on display at the Booth #16111 during the convention. For more information on Philips Home Access and its product offerings, please visit homeaccess.philips .

Company Information:

Idlespace Technology Co., Ltd is the exclusive authorized importer and distributor of Shenzhen Conex Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd in North America, based in Ontario, California. In June 2022, Conex entered into a brand license agreement with Koninklijke Philips N.V., covering smart locks, video doorbells, and its accessories. Operated by Conex, Philips Home Access offers a range of smart locks, video doorbells, delivering secure, intelligent, and user-centric access solutions under the trusted Philips brand .

Press Contact

Raphael Le Moult – Public Relations Specialist (North America)

