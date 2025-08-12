Dr. Mary Kelly And Meridith Elliott Powell Sound The Alarm On The 2030 Succession Tsunami

Meridith Elliott Powell and Mary Kelly

- Mary KellyNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The most significant leadership transition in American business history is underway, and most companies are dangerously unprepared. By the year 2030, every single member of the Baby Boomer generation will be 65 or older, triggering what renowned economist Dr. Mary Kelly calls the“Succession Tsunami.”This massive wave of retirements is sweeping across industries-from family-owned businesses and regional firms to executive suites and boardrooms. And the data is clear: the majority of organizations are simply not ready.“This isn't a ripple. It's a tsunami,” says Dr. Kelly,“and the damage from inaction will be staggering-business closures, wealth erosion, job loss, and economic decline.”The Shocking Truth About Succession PlanningAccording to a recent Gallup poll, only 1 in 3 small business owners have a formal succession plan, even though many leaders intend to exit within the next five years. Additional research from AIIR Consulting shows that:.86% of leaders believe succession planning is critical.Only 14% think their organization does it well, and.60% of businesses have no succession plan at all.Even in organizations where leadership sees the need, too many are waiting until it's too late. And that delay can cost them everything-from valuation to stability to legacy.“We've both seen what happens when leadership fails to plan,” adds leadership and business strategist Meridith Elliott Powell.“A lack of succession planning doesn't just threaten businesses-it affects employees, families, customers, and communities.”Two Experts. One Mission.Dr. Mary Kelly and Meridith Elliott Powell joined forces to help business leaders not just survive the thrive for long-term growth. As co-authors of the bestselling book Who Comes Next? Leadership Succession Planning Made Easy, they've created a roadmap to help organizations identify talent, build leadership pipelines, and create seamless transitions.Their joint initiative, Beyond Succession Planning, offers training, tools, and step-by-step systems to prepare leaders for the decade ahead.At href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">BeyondSuccessionPlanning, business owners and executives gain access to:.The Leadership Bench Assessment – Evaluate team readiness and identify key roles at risk..Succession Planning Made Simple Toolkit – A tactical, easy-to-implement workbook for designing and executing a full plan..In Case of Emergency, Break Glass! Manual Checklist – A contingency strategy for sudden departures or leadership voids..Leadership Resource Vault – A suite of tools, templates, communication guides, and development programs.The Five-Phase Process for Smooth SuccessionKelly and Powell's signature methodology walks leaders through:1.Identification. Define mission-critical roles and succession vulnerabilities.2.Assessment. Evaluate current talent and map leadership potential.3.Development. Build skills, mentor successors, and design transition timelines.4.Communication. Set expectations, align the team, and foster trust.5.Execution. Transition responsibilities with clarity and confidence.This process isn't just about filling empty seats, it's about building a culture of continuity, responsibility, and future-focused leadership.Why This Matters NowWith nearly 10,000 Baby Boomers retiring every day, this issue affects every sector. Small businesses, which employ nearly half of the U.S. private workforce, are especially vulnerable. Many are owned by Boomers with no clear exit strategy, leaving businesses exposed to sudden shutdowns, emergency sales, or generational conflict.“We don't have time to wait,” Kelly emphasizes.“If you're not planning succession, you're planning to fail.”Succession is not just a leadership issue, it's a business growth strategy.Organizations that plan for succession:.Increase enterprise value and sale price.Retain top talent and reduce turnover.Build stronger, more agile leadership teams.Gain a competitive advantage during turbulent timesProven, Practical, and Urgently NeededMary Kelly and Meridith Elliott Powell have guided thousands of leaders, from credit unions and manufacturers to healthcare executives and real estate teams through successful succession planning. Their process is practical, scalable, and proven to work.With the 2030 Succession Tsunami gaining momentum, Kelly and Powell are urging leaders to take the first step: start planning today.To access their tools visitAbout Mary KellyPhD economist and 25-year Navy veteran. Mary is a Hall of Fame Speaker and a Hall of Fame Author of 20 business and leadership books. Mary helps leaders and organizations navigate growth, change, and crisis with clarity and confidence.About Meridith Elliott PowellVoted one of the Top 15 Business Growth Experts to Watch, Meridith is a leadership futurist, award-winning author, and keynote speaker. She helps organizations build cultures of ownership and prepare for whatever comes next.

