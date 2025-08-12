Realmanage Makes Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies For Seventh Time

RealManage Logo

Top 3 Community Management Firm Again Recognized for Rapid Revenue Growth and National Achievement

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Inc. revealed today that RealManage ranked 3,439 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. This marks the seventh time RealManage has earned a place on this prestigious annual list.RealManage, a Top 3 leader in bespoke HOA and condo association management, continues to stand out among America's most successful and dynamic independent businesses. The company achieved an impressive 113.88% percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024, despite economic uncertainty, inflation, and elevated capital costs during that time.Standing alongside household names such as Microsoft, Meta, Oracle, Under Armour, and Timberland – all earlier Inc. 5000 alumni - RealManage continues to build momentum through its industry-leading technology, full transparency, and value-focused services.“We're honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 list for the seventh time, a testament to our remarkable growth and innovation,” said Tim Haynes, CEO of RealManage.“This achievement reflects the strength of our team and their unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions, and exceptional value and living experiences to the communities we serve.”About RealManageRealManage, a Top 3 association management company and trusted leader in bespoke HOA and condo association management, delivers personalized solutions that empower boards to drive peak performance and long-term success in their communities.As the tech-enabled service delivery leader, RealManage combines its best-in-class technology with 20 years of responsive service to bring clarity to community management. It partners with more than 3,500 client communities and 950,000 homes across 17 states, enhancing their value and helping ensure their future success.RealManage's secure, end-to-end technology platform drives service and operational excellence, providing full transparency and visibility, on-demand access to financial reporting, streamlined communication, and more, with just a single login.In addition, RealManage continuously evolves its offerings to meet changing client needs and align with best practices. Its robust service portfolio includes a custom suite of high-level onsite lifestyle services that meet the unique needs of master-planned and high-rise communities with complex amenities and an on-site staff.For more information, contact:

