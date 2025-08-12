Sharon Russell-Robinson Is Proud To Present Her Book 'The Adventures Of River And Her Whoobie'

A Heartfelt Tale of Courage, Imagination, and the Comfort of a Special Friend

CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sharon Russell-Robinson makes her literary debut with The Adventures of River and Her Whoobie , a tender and empowering children's book that captures the beauty of childhood imagination, the comfort of cherished objects, and the strength found in overcoming fears. Inspired by her own daughter's journey, this touching story introduces young readers to River, a shy little girl who finds strength in her beloved companion, Whoobie.From the moment her Granny gifts her the soft, cuddly Whoobie, River gains a loyal friend who becomes a source of comfort and encouragement throughout her formative years. Whether facing new challenges, experiencing growing pains, or simply needing a hug, River turns to Whoobie, a symbol of her mother's warmth, love, and presence.As River's journey unfolds, readers witness how her bond with Whoobie helps her face life's big, sometimes scary moments with courage and imagination. Beyond the storyline, the book offers practical guidance for parents on helping children manage insecurities through empathy, encouragement, and acknowledgment of effort over outcomes."The Adventures of River and Her Whoobie" is not just a delightful story for children it's a universal reminder that we all, at every age, carry a“Whoobie” of our own. Whether a blanket, cup, heirloom, or memory, these items represent comfort, identity, and safety in uncertain times.Sharon Russell-Robinson was raised in the close-knit town of Tchula, Mississippi, the heart of the Blues capital and the fertile Delta. She has always embraced creativity, writing her first short story in third grade and her first play by sixth. A published poet and graduate of Jackson State University with a degree in Mass Communications and Graphic Design, Sharon spent 25 years in Human Resources, where her passion for people flourished.Her inspiration for this book came from the real-life bond between her daughter and her“Whoobie”, a cherished comfort object that journeyed with her from childhood into adulthood. Sharon's life experiences, maternal insight, and Southern storytelling roots are woven into every page of this meaningful debut.She is also a proud Amazon Bestseller in three categories, with international recognition in children's new releases. When not writing, she enjoys time with her husband, children, and grandchildren embracing adventures, martial arts, and travel.Sharon's debut reminds us that anyone from toddlers to seniors can have a Whoobie. The book is the first in a planned series that will follow River through all stages of life. It's a celebration of imagination, emotional growth, and the meaningful objects we hold dear.The Adventures of River and Her Whoobie is now available on Amazon and other major online retailers.

