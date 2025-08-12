CORE Construction Expands Footprint In South Florida With Opening Of New Headquarters In Downtown Fort Lauderdale

CORE Construction's new Florida headquarters at 1 East Broward in downtown Fort Lauderdale, now serving as the central hub for the national contractor's regional and statewide operations.

Inside CORE Construction's new Fort Lauderdale headquarters, home to a robust onsite team of project managers, estimators, administrative staff, and field superintendents.

CORE Construction is a nationally recognized general contractor specializing in K-12, higher education, civic, public safety, and healthcare projects with a focus on quality, safety, and building stronger communities.

New CORE HQ to Serve As Hub for Renowned National Contractor's Florida Operations, Strengthening Statewide and Regional Presence In Broward County and Beyond

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CORE Construction , a leading national construction firm with a presence in 13 major U.S. markets, announced the opening of its newest location at 1 East Broward in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The 22,000-square-foot, two-story space will serve as the Frisco, Texas-based company's Florida headquarters, further strengthening its roots in South Florida and expanding its reach across the state.

CORE's new Fort Lauderdale headquarters is home to a team of project managers, estimators, administrative staff, and field superintendents who live and work in the region. In addition to maintaining an active, in-office presence, CORE's Florida team is engaged daily across multiple job sites, delivering projects that range from K-12 schools and public safety facilities to healthcare centers and municipal buildings. This on-the-ground commitment allows CORE to respond quickly, collaborate closely, and remain deeply connected to the communities it serves.

"This move positions us at the heart of a region experiencing significant development, allowing us to be even more responsive to the needs of our clients while reinforcing our commitment to building with integrity and purpose," said Cody Kiess, President of CORE Construction Services of Florida.“Our people are here, our projects are here, and our commitment is here - on the jobsite, in the community, and at the heart of South Florida's growth.”

Founded in 1937, CORE Construction employs more than 1,200 employees across the U.S. and builds K-12 public schools, healthcare facilities, government facilities, apartment complexes, senior living facilities, warehouses, offices, and solar panel arrays. The company has had a presence in Florida since 1982, with additional offices in Orlando, University Park, and West Palm Beach.

CORE's notable South Florida projects include the 224,916-square-foot renovation of Walter C. Young Middle School in Pembroke Pines, one of four Broward County Public Schools K–12 projects for which the firm was awarded. Additionally, CORE oversaw the Charles W. Flanagan High School addition and modernization project in Pembroke Pines, which involved an extensive upgrade of the existing campus; the Piper High School security enhancements project in Sunrise as part of the BCPS SMART Program safety modernization initiative; and the James S. Rickards Middle School project, currently under construction in Fort Lauderdale, which involves the development of a new 133,791-square-foot, three-story school building.

In June 2024, CORE celebrated the successful delivery of the new Broward County Supervisor of Elections Facility in Fort Lauderdale, marking a milestone not only in construction but in how modern infrastructure projects are procured and delivered. The 160,000 square-foot facility replaced aging infrastructure with a renovated four-story administrative building and a newly constructed warehouse and operations hub. The project was executed under Florida's Public-Private Partnership (P3) statute. This approach enabled early and ongoing collaboration among Broward County, CORE, serving as the design-builder, and the project architect, PGAL. This collaboration accelerated decision-making, minimized delays, and ultimately brought the project to substantial completion three days ahead of schedule.

CORE was also recently enlisted to build Riviera Beach's new police headquarters and oversaw the $28M state-of-the-art renovation of Booker High School's Visual and Performing Arts Center in Sarasota County, which opened its doors last September. CORE also recently broke ground on the brand-new Fort Pierce Westwood Academy High School in St. Lucie County, set to open its doors in January 2026. Additionally, CORE played a pivotal role in constructing the new Student Center and Atala Residence Hall at USF Sarasota-Manatee's prestigious global research campus.

"As the backbone of any community, the construction industry builds the infrastructure that shapes our daily lives," said Kiess. "At CORE, we are responsible for building schools, residential complexes, senior living facilities, government buildings, and more. It is a responsibility we don't take lightly and in which we are honored to play a pivotal role. We are thrilled to be up and running in our new Fort Lauderdale headquarters and look forward to expanding our footprint here in the South Florida market and beyond."

CORE Construction Services of Florida's headquarters is located at 1 East Broward Boulevard, 205W & 303W, in Fort Lauderdale, FL. For updates and more information, visit coreconstruction.

About CORE Construction

CORE Construction is a leading general contractor dedicated to building exceptional projects in the K-12, Higher Education, Civic, Public Safety, and Healthcare sectors that strengthen the communities it serves. With a focus on collaboration, safety, and long-term impact, CORE partners with local organizations, schools, and municipalities to deliver high-quality construction while investing in initiatives that improve the lives of the people who live and work in the regions it serves. Founded in 1937, the renowned construction firm employs more than 1,200 personnel across the U.S. with a presence in 13 major markets nationwide. CORE Construction Services of Florida's headquarters is located at 1 East Broward Boulevard, 205W & 303W, in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Learn more at coreconstruction.

